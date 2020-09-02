Axon Ventures Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
7.64
7.64
7.64
7.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.11
5.58
5.85
5.52
Net Worth
10.75
13.22
13.49
13.16
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.3
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.75
13.52
13.49
13.16
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.1
5.04
6.41
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.82
8.41
6.35
12.98
Inventories
0.19
0
0
6.16
Inventory Days
0
424.25
Sundry Debtors
0.67
0.44
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
6.9
8.07
6.48
6.83
Sundry Creditors
-0.32
-0.01
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0.68
Other Current Liabilities
-0.62
-0.09
-0.13
0
Cash
0.82
0.08
0.74
0.18
Total Assets
10.74
13.53
13.5
13.16
