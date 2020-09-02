iifl-logo-icon 1
Axon Ventures Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

1.28
(1.59%)
Sep 2, 2020|11:15:01 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

7.64

7.64

7.64

7.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.11

5.58

5.85

5.52

Net Worth

10.75

13.22

13.49

13.16

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.3

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.75

13.52

13.49

13.16

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.1

5.04

6.41

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.82

8.41

6.35

12.98

Inventories

0.19

0

0

6.16

Inventory Days

0

424.25

Sundry Debtors

0.67

0.44

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

6.9

8.07

6.48

6.83

Sundry Creditors

-0.32

-0.01

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0.68

Other Current Liabilities

-0.62

-0.09

-0.13

0

Cash

0.82

0.08

0.74

0.18

Total Assets

10.74

13.53

13.5

13.16

