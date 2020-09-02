iifl-logo-icon 1
Axon Ventures Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

1.28
(1.59%)
Sep 2, 2020|11:15:01 AM

Axon Ventures Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.13

0

-0.03

0

Depreciation

0

-7.6

-0.02

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.93

1.01

-0.85

1.21

Other operating items

Operating

-0.79

1

-0.9

1.19

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.08

0

Free cash flow

-0.79

1

-0.98

1.19

Equity raised

11.23

11.04

11.11

11.14

Investing

6.41

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

16.84

12.04

10.12

12.33

