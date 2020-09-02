Axon Ventures Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.13
0
-0.03
0
Depreciation
0
-7.6
-0.02
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.93
1.01
-0.85
1.21
Other operating items
Operating
-0.79
1
-0.9
1.19
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.08
0
Free cash flow
-0.79
1
-0.98
1.19
Equity raised
11.23
11.04
11.11
11.14
Investing
6.41
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.84
12.04
10.12
12.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.