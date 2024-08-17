Axon Ventures Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Sept-2008
|Mar-2008
|Sept-2007
Gross Sales
12.89
19.89
35.25
25.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.89
19.89
35.25
25.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.14
0.1
0.02
Total Income
12.9
20.04
35.36
25.06
Total Expenditure
13.97
17.8
33.38
23.96
PBIDT
-1.05
2.23
1.97
1.1
Interest
0.1
0.07
0.07
0
PBDT
-1.16
2.15
1.89
1.1
Depreciation
0.8
0.18
0.34
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.18
0.21
0.18
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.16
1.75
1.37
1.09
Minority Interest After NP
0.73
1.45
1.49
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.89
0.3
-0.11
1.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.89
0.3
-0.11
1.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.46
2.46
2.46
2.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-8.22
11.2
5.58
4.39
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-16.75
8.79
3.88
4.35
