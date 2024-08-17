iifl-logo-icon 1
Axon Ventures Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

1.28
(1.59%)
Sep 2, 2020|11:15:01 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Sept-2008Mar-2008Sept-2007

Gross Sales

12.89

19.89

35.25

25.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.89

19.89

35.25

25.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.14

0.1

0.02

Total Income

12.9

20.04

35.36

25.06

Total Expenditure

13.97

17.8

33.38

23.96

PBIDT

-1.05

2.23

1.97

1.1

Interest

0.1

0.07

0.07

0

PBDT

-1.16

2.15

1.89

1.1

Depreciation

0.8

0.18

0.34

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.18

0.21

0.18

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.16

1.75

1.37

1.09

Minority Interest After NP

0.73

1.45

1.49

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.89

0.3

-0.11

1.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.89

0.3

-0.11

1.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.46

2.46

2.46

2.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-8.22

11.2

5.58

4.39

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-16.75

8.79

3.88

4.35

