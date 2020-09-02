iifl-logo-icon 1
Axon Ventures Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

1.28
(1.59%)
Sep 2, 2020|11:15:01 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

3.85

5.29

3.34

7.51

yoy growth (%)

-27.16

58.42

-55.46

154.41

Raw materials

-3.5

-5.06

-3.3

-7.59

As % of sales

90.86

95.57

98.82

101.11

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.15

-0.1

-0.1

As % of sales

2.62

2.85

3.12

1.33

Other costs

-0.11

-0.09

-0.39

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.08

1.7

11.68

1.32

Operating profit

0.13

0

-0.45

-0.28

OPM

3.42

-0.14

-13.63

-3.76

Depreciation

0

-7.6

-0.02

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.44

0.28

Profit before tax

0.13

0

-0.03

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-0.1

2.96

-18.11

123.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.13

0

-0.03

-0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.13

0

-0.03

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

-2,034.1

-77.97

149.78

-153.89

NPM

3.49

-0.13

-0.94

-0.16

