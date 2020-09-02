Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
3.85
5.29
3.34
7.51
yoy growth (%)
-27.16
58.42
-55.46
154.41
Raw materials
-3.5
-5.06
-3.3
-7.59
As % of sales
90.86
95.57
98.82
101.11
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.15
-0.1
-0.1
As % of sales
2.62
2.85
3.12
1.33
Other costs
-0.11
-0.09
-0.39
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.08
1.7
11.68
1.32
Operating profit
0.13
0
-0.45
-0.28
OPM
3.42
-0.14
-13.63
-3.76
Depreciation
0
-7.6
-0.02
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.44
0.28
Profit before tax
0.13
0
-0.03
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-0.1
2.96
-18.11
123.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.13
0
-0.03
-0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.13
0
-0.03
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
-2,034.1
-77.97
149.78
-153.89
NPM
3.49
-0.13
-0.94
-0.16
