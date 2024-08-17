Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹1.28
Prev. Close₹1.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.28
Day's Low₹1.28
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹15.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.98
P/E4.13
EPS0.31
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
7.64
7.64
7.64
7.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.11
5.58
5.85
5.52
Net Worth
10.75
13.22
13.49
13.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
3.85
5.29
3.34
7.51
yoy growth (%)
-27.16
58.42
-55.46
154.41
Raw materials
-3.5
-5.06
-3.3
-7.59
As % of sales
90.86
95.57
98.82
101.11
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.15
-0.1
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.13
0
-0.03
0
Depreciation
0
-7.6
-0.02
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.93
1.01
-0.85
1.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.16
58.42
-55.46
154.41
Op profit growth
-1,853.98
-98.34
61.32
-25.48
EBIT growth
-2,093.46
-82.48
582.1
-116.48
Net profit growth
-2,034.1
-77.97
149.78
-153.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
32.79
60.29
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
32.79
60.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.15
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
GIRRAJ KISHOR AGRAWAL
Managing Director
TANU GIRIRAJ AGARWAL
Director
ZUBIN JASI PARDIWALA
Director
HARDIKKUMAR BHARATBHAI KABARIYA
Director
HITENDRAKUMAR KANJIBHAI PARMAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Axon Ventures Ltd Merged
Summary
Axon Infotech Ltd is an India-based company. The Company is primarily engaged in the software business. The Company is also engaged in finance and share trading. The Company deals in trading of major software products, such as software for shopping card, gateway interface, software for short message service (SMS) and multimedia messaging service (MMS) and personal computers. The company was incorporated on August 7, 1982 as Aesthetic Investments Ltd. Initally, the company was engaged in Finance & Investment related activities. The company later diversified into Software business and other related activities. The name of the company was changed to Axon Infotech Ltd with effect from November 05, 1999 and change of name Certificate was received from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company operates through two divisions: IT division and finance division. The Companys services include financing and investment, consultancy, software developing and trading, real estate business and share trading.
Read More
