Axon Ventures Ltd Merged Share Price

1.28
(1.59%)
Sep 2, 2020|11:15:01 AM

Axon Ventures Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.28

Prev. Close

1.26

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.28

Day's Low

1.28

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

15.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.98

P/E

4.13

EPS

0.31

Divi. Yield

0

Axon Ventures Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Axon Ventures Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Axon Ventures Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:14 AM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.99%

Non-Promoter- 86.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 86.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Axon Ventures Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

7.64

7.64

7.64

7.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.11

5.58

5.85

5.52

Net Worth

10.75

13.22

13.49

13.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

3.85

5.29

3.34

7.51

yoy growth (%)

-27.16

58.42

-55.46

154.41

Raw materials

-3.5

-5.06

-3.3

-7.59

As % of sales

90.86

95.57

98.82

101.11

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.15

-0.1

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.13

0

-0.03

0

Depreciation

0

-7.6

-0.02

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.93

1.01

-0.85

1.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.16

58.42

-55.46

154.41

Op profit growth

-1,853.98

-98.34

61.32

-25.48

EBIT growth

-2,093.46

-82.48

582.1

-116.48

Net profit growth

-2,034.1

-77.97

149.78

-153.89

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

32.79

60.29

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

32.79

60.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.15

0.14

Axon Ventures Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Axon Ventures Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

GIRRAJ KISHOR AGRAWAL

Managing Director

TANU GIRIRAJ AGARWAL

Director

ZUBIN JASI PARDIWALA

Director

HARDIKKUMAR BHARATBHAI KABARIYA

Director

HITENDRAKUMAR KANJIBHAI PARMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Axon Ventures Ltd Merged

Summary

Axon Infotech Ltd is an India-based company. The Company is primarily engaged in the software business. The Company is also engaged in finance and share trading. The Company deals in trading of major software products, such as software for shopping card, gateway interface, software for short message service (SMS) and multimedia messaging service (MMS) and personal computers. The company was incorporated on August 7, 1982 as Aesthetic Investments Ltd. Initally, the company was engaged in Finance & Investment related activities. The company later diversified into Software business and other related activities. The name of the company was changed to Axon Infotech Ltd with effect from November 05, 1999 and change of name Certificate was received from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company operates through two divisions: IT division and finance division. The Companys services include financing and investment, consultancy, software developing and trading, real estate business and share trading.
QUICKLINKS FOR Axon Ventures Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

