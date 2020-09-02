Axon Ventures Ltd Merged Management Discussions

Your Directors are pleased to present the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended 31st March, 2019.The Management Discussion and Analysis have been included in consonance with the Code of Corporate Governance as approved by The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Investors are cautioned that these discussions contain certain forward looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties including those risks which are inherent in the Companys growth and strategy. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the opinions or forward looking statements expressed in this report consequent to new information or developments, events or otherwise.

The management of the company is presenting herein the overview, opportunities and threats, initiatives by the Company and overall strategy of the company and its outlook for the future. This outlook is based on managements own assessment and it may vary due to future economic and other future developments in the country.

GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

In 2018, the global economy begain its journey on a firm footing with estimated global growth of 3.6% (Source World Economic Outlook by International Monetary Fund (IMF). During the second half of 2018, the rate of development gradually declined, owing to to impending US-China Trade dispute and some slow down across developed markets. It is important to note that Indias economy expanded at 7.1% in 2018 vis-a-vis 6.7% in 2017.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENT

GLASS INDUSTRY

The demand for glass has grown phenomenally in the last two decades, outstripping the GDP growth in most countries. Largely fuelled by China, the demand for glass is expected to grow at nearly 4 percent per annum.

The demand for glass is fuelled by legislation and regulations that look at safety, noise control and energy conservation. Design trends that favor glazed buildings that allow for maximum natural light will ensure the growth of the glass industry.

At a global level, demand is growing steadily and the glass industry will continue to grow further in the medium term. Future of glass industry in India looks extremely positive as all segments are inclined to increase its use.

Capital markets recognize and drive capital to the best ideas and enterprises. Capitalism is a catalyst for innovation, opportunity and dynamism. Coupled with the free flow of capital, innovation is an integral component for supporting job creation, economic development and prosperity. Markets facilitate the transfer of funds from those who seek a return on their assets to those who need capital and credit to grow.

Clients benefiting from healthy capital markets include not just investors but also corporations and governments. Capital, raised through equity and debt, can be used to grow businesses, finance investments in new plant, equipment and technology and fund infrastructure projects. This creates jobs and flows money into the economy. Additionally, businesses and individuals can invest in securities to generate wealth.

The growth of financial sector in India at present is nearly 8.5% per year. The rise in the growth rate suggests the growth of the economy. The financial policies and the monetary policies are able to sustain a stable growth rate.

Overview:

The Company operates in two reportable segments i.e. Dealers in commodity and Finance The business Segments has been identified as separate segment in accordance with Accounting standard 17 Segment Reporting. The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in India.Due to rise in stiff competition and slow down in the economy and with the introduction of GSTwith rising crude prices, the industry is gradually moving and is expected to bloom in future.

Risk & Concerns:

Risk is an inherent part of any business. There are various types of risks that threat the existence of a company like Credit Risk, Market Risk, Operational Risk, Liquidity Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Strategic Risk, Regulation Risk etc. Your Company aims at enhancing and maximizing shareholders value by achieving appropriate trade-off between risk &returns. There is the risk of loss from inadequate or failed systems, processes or procedures. These may be attributed to human failure or technical problems given the increase use of technology and staff turnover. Your company has in place suitable mechanisms to effectively reduce such risks. All these risks are continuously analyzed and reviewed at various levels of management through an effective information system.

Capital Market:

Opportunities and Threats:

Our long-standing relationship with our major customers has been one of the most significant factorscontributing to our growth. Our commitments to quality and customer service practices have been strong contributing factors to our robust customer relations. Even though we do not have any long-term supply agreements with them, we have continually received repeat business from many of our customers. This indicates their level of confidence in our ability to understand latest trends and ensure timely delivery of quality products

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

Internal control systems are embedded in the processes across all functions in the Company. These systems are being regularly reviewed and wherever necessary are modified or redesigned to ensure better efficiency and effectiveness. The systems are subjected to supervision by the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee, duly supported by Corporate Governance.

Company complies with all applicable statutes, policies, procedures, listing requirements and management guidelines. It adheres to applicable accounting standards and polices.

Human Resources:

The Management believes in maintaining cordial relations with its employees. The management recognizes the importance of Human Resources and effective steps will be taken to strengthen the same depending on the requirements.

The Company provided excellent working environment so that the individual staff can reach his/her full potential.

The Company is poised to take on the challenges and march towards accomplishing its mission with success.

The Company maintained good Industrial/Business relation in market which enhanced the creditworthiness of the Company.

Cautionary Statement:

Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives exceptions or predications may be forwards looking within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Several factors could make significant difference to the companys operation. These include climatic conditions and economic conditions affecting demand and supply, Government regulations and taxation, natural calamities etc. over which the company does not have any control.