Axon Ventures Ltd Merged Company Summary

1.28
(1.59%)
Sep 2, 2020|11:15:01 AM

Axon Ventures Ltd Merged Summary

Axon Infotech Ltd is an India-based company. The Company is primarily engaged in the software business. The Company is also engaged in finance and share trading. The Company deals in trading of major software products, such as software for shopping card, gateway interface, software for short message service (SMS) and multimedia messaging service (MMS) and personal computers. The company was incorporated on August 7, 1982 as Aesthetic Investments Ltd. Initally, the company was engaged in Finance & Investment related activities. The company later diversified into Software business and other related activities. The name of the company was changed to Axon Infotech Ltd with effect from November 05, 1999 and change of name Certificate was received from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company operates through two divisions: IT division and finance division. The Companys services include financing and investment, consultancy, software developing and trading, real estate business and share trading.

