B & A Packaging India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.98
4.98
4.98
4.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.95
58.3
50.66
41.52
Net Worth
73.93
63.28
55.64
46.5
Minority Interest
Debt
2.76
11.06
12.88
13.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.54
3.02
2.13
2.03
Total Liabilities
79.23
77.36
70.65
61.75
Fixed Assets
26.23
24.93
21.48
18.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.42
0.33
0.27
0.23
Networking Capital
40.77
47.55
44.98
37.5
Inventories
26.36
38.92
28.06
25.53
Inventory Days
80.02
95.13
Sundry Debtors
22.6
21.86
23.57
22.13
Debtor Days
67.22
82.46
Other Current Assets
5.17
4.77
9.31
3.77
Sundry Creditors
-8.38
-14.27
-11.05
-9.76
Creditor Days
31.51
36.37
Other Current Liabilities
-4.98
-3.73
-4.91
-4.17
Cash
11.8
4.54
3.9
5.1
Total Assets
79.22
77.35
70.63
61.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.