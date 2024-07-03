Summary

B & A Packaging India Limited was incorporated on January 16, 1986. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and selling activities of quality Paper-sack and Flexi-pack. The Company is an ongoing company having its manufacturing unit at Balasore (Odisha) and two branches at Jorhat and Mettupalayam (Tamil Nadu). The Companys immediate holding company is B&A Ltd.The Company manufactures precision paper sacks and flexible laminates in its two manufacturing divisions at Balasore, Odisha. The sacks division serves the packaging needs of business units like tea, food, agricultural and industrial products. The flexible unit has forayed into sectors like fresh and frozen food, beverages, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, snacks and confectioneries.New Tuber and Bottomer machines were installed in paper sacks division to gear up with the value added product differentiation in 2022-23. Polyliner machine was also installed in the paper sacks division, resulting in significant cost reduction in 2023. The Company has been accredited with British Retail Consortium, which is acknowledged as a global benchmark for food safety for facilities at Balasore factory besides holding ISO accreditations (DNV) in environmental, food safety and quality systems.

