352
(3.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open349
  • Day's High365.35
  • 52 Wk High533.4
  • Prev. Close340.45
  • Day's Low341
  • 52 Wk Low 201.05
  • Turnover (lac)2.28
  • P/E14.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value159.99
  • EPS23.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)174.59
  • Div. Yield0.59
No Records Found

B & A Packaging India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

349

Prev. Close

340.45

Turnover(Lac.)

2.28

Day's High

365.35

Day's Low

341

52 Week's High

533.4

52 Week's Low

201.05

Book Value

159.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

174.59

P/E

14.19

EPS

23.99

Divi. Yield

0.59

B & A Packaging India Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

B & A Packaging India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

B & A Packaging India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.37%

Non-Promoter- 0.36%

Institutions: 0.36%

Non-Institutions: 27.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

B & A Packaging India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.98

4.98

4.98

4.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

68.95

58.3

50.66

41.52

Net Worth

73.93

63.28

55.64

46.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

127.98

97.94

75.69

67.98

yoy growth (%)

30.66

29.38

11.35

27.27

Raw materials

-85.61

-59.29

-47.23

-43.59

As % of sales

66.89

60.53

62.4

64.12

Employee costs

-12.03

-9.97

-8.39

-6.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13.99

16.09

9.73

7.58

Depreciation

-1.44

-1.25

-1.29

-1.31

Tax paid

-4.86

-5.57

-2.2

-2.78

Working capital

6.16

15.83

6.33

4.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.66

29.38

11.35

27.27

Op profit growth

-5.56

42.32

15.38

30.04

EBIT growth

-12.09

57.17

20.38

26.59

Net profit growth

-13.24

39.67

56.82

27.58

No Record Found

B & A Packaging India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT B & A Packaging India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Anjan Ghosh

Managing Director

Somnath Chatterjee

Independent Director

Basant Kumar Goswami

Non Executive Director

Dhruba Jyoti Dowerah

Independent Director

Partha Pratim Sengupta

Independent Director

Mou Mukherjee

Independent Director

Dipankar Mukherjee

Additional Director

Robin Aidan Farley

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by B & A Packaging India Ltd

Summary

B & A Packaging India Limited was incorporated on January 16, 1986. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and selling activities of quality Paper-sack and Flexi-pack. The Company is an ongoing company having its manufacturing unit at Balasore (Odisha) and two branches at Jorhat and Mettupalayam (Tamil Nadu). The Companys immediate holding company is B&A Ltd.The Company manufactures precision paper sacks and flexible laminates in its two manufacturing divisions at Balasore, Odisha. The sacks division serves the packaging needs of business units like tea, food, agricultural and industrial products. The flexible unit has forayed into sectors like fresh and frozen food, beverages, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, snacks and confectioneries.New Tuber and Bottomer machines were installed in paper sacks division to gear up with the value added product differentiation in 2022-23. Polyliner machine was also installed in the paper sacks division, resulting in significant cost reduction in 2023. The Company has been accredited with British Retail Consortium, which is acknowledged as a global benchmark for food safety for facilities at Balasore factory besides holding ISO accreditations (DNV) in environmental, food safety and quality systems.
Company FAQs

What is the B & A Packaging India Ltd share price today?

The B & A Packaging India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹352 today.

What is the Market Cap of B & A Packaging India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B & A Packaging India Ltd is ₹174.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of B & A Packaging India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of B & A Packaging India Ltd is 14.19 and 2.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of B & A Packaging India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B & A Packaging India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B & A Packaging India Ltd is ₹201.05 and ₹533.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of B & A Packaging India Ltd?

B & A Packaging India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 132.05%, 3 Years at 8.10%, 1 Year at 53.98%, 6 Month at 23.80%, 3 Month at -21.74% and 1 Month at 14.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of B & A Packaging India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of B & A Packaging India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.37 %
Institutions - 0.37 %
Public - 27.26 %

