SectorPackaging
Open₹349
Prev. Close₹340.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.28
Day's High₹365.35
Day's Low₹341
52 Week's High₹533.4
52 Week's Low₹201.05
Book Value₹159.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)174.59
P/E14.19
EPS23.99
Divi. Yield0.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.98
4.98
4.98
4.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.95
58.3
50.66
41.52
Net Worth
73.93
63.28
55.64
46.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
127.98
97.94
75.69
67.98
yoy growth (%)
30.66
29.38
11.35
27.27
Raw materials
-85.61
-59.29
-47.23
-43.59
As % of sales
66.89
60.53
62.4
64.12
Employee costs
-12.03
-9.97
-8.39
-6.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13.99
16.09
9.73
7.58
Depreciation
-1.44
-1.25
-1.29
-1.31
Tax paid
-4.86
-5.57
-2.2
-2.78
Working capital
6.16
15.83
6.33
4.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.66
29.38
11.35
27.27
Op profit growth
-5.56
42.32
15.38
30.04
EBIT growth
-12.09
57.17
20.38
26.59
Net profit growth
-13.24
39.67
56.82
27.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Anjan Ghosh
Managing Director
Somnath Chatterjee
Independent Director
Basant Kumar Goswami
Non Executive Director
Dhruba Jyoti Dowerah
Independent Director
Partha Pratim Sengupta
Independent Director
Mou Mukherjee
Independent Director
Dipankar Mukherjee
Additional Director
Robin Aidan Farley
Reports by B & A Packaging India Ltd
Summary
B & A Packaging India Limited was incorporated on January 16, 1986. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and selling activities of quality Paper-sack and Flexi-pack. The Company is an ongoing company having its manufacturing unit at Balasore (Odisha) and two branches at Jorhat and Mettupalayam (Tamil Nadu). The Companys immediate holding company is B&A Ltd.The Company manufactures precision paper sacks and flexible laminates in its two manufacturing divisions at Balasore, Odisha. The sacks division serves the packaging needs of business units like tea, food, agricultural and industrial products. The flexible unit has forayed into sectors like fresh and frozen food, beverages, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, snacks and confectioneries.New Tuber and Bottomer machines were installed in paper sacks division to gear up with the value added product differentiation in 2022-23. Polyliner machine was also installed in the paper sacks division, resulting in significant cost reduction in 2023. The Company has been accredited with British Retail Consortium, which is acknowledged as a global benchmark for food safety for facilities at Balasore factory besides holding ISO accreditations (DNV) in environmental, food safety and quality systems.
The B & A Packaging India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹352 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B & A Packaging India Ltd is ₹174.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of B & A Packaging India Ltd is 14.19 and 2.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B & A Packaging India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B & A Packaging India Ltd is ₹201.05 and ₹533.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
B & A Packaging India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 132.05%, 3 Years at 8.10%, 1 Year at 53.98%, 6 Month at 23.80%, 3 Month at -21.74% and 1 Month at 14.44%.
