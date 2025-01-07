iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B & A Packaging India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

355.95
(0.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR B & A Packaging India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

127.98

97.94

75.69

67.98

yoy growth (%)

30.66

29.38

11.35

27.27

Raw materials

-85.61

-59.29

-47.23

-43.59

As % of sales

66.89

60.53

62.4

64.12

Employee costs

-12.03

-9.97

-8.39

-6.97

As % of sales

9.4

10.18

11.09

10.26

Other costs

-14.55

-11.96

-8.32

-7.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.37

12.21

10.99

10.64

Operating profit

15.78

16.71

11.74

10.17

OPM

12.33

17.06

15.51

14.96

Depreciation

-1.44

-1.25

-1.29

-1.31

Interest expense

-1.3

-1.3

-1.33

-1.61

Other income

0.96

1.94

0.62

0.34

Profit before tax

13.99

16.09

9.73

7.58

Taxes

-4.86

-5.57

-2.2

-2.78

Tax rate

-34.78

-34.65

-22.64

-36.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.12

10.51

7.52

4.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.12

10.51

7.52

4.8

yoy growth (%)

-13.24

39.67

56.82

27.58

NPM

7.12

10.73

9.94

7.06

B & A Packaging : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR B & A Packaging India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.