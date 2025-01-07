Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
127.98
97.94
75.69
67.98
yoy growth (%)
30.66
29.38
11.35
27.27
Raw materials
-85.61
-59.29
-47.23
-43.59
As % of sales
66.89
60.53
62.4
64.12
Employee costs
-12.03
-9.97
-8.39
-6.97
As % of sales
9.4
10.18
11.09
10.26
Other costs
-14.55
-11.96
-8.32
-7.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.37
12.21
10.99
10.64
Operating profit
15.78
16.71
11.74
10.17
OPM
12.33
17.06
15.51
14.96
Depreciation
-1.44
-1.25
-1.29
-1.31
Interest expense
-1.3
-1.3
-1.33
-1.61
Other income
0.96
1.94
0.62
0.34
Profit before tax
13.99
16.09
9.73
7.58
Taxes
-4.86
-5.57
-2.2
-2.78
Tax rate
-34.78
-34.65
-22.64
-36.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.12
10.51
7.52
4.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.12
10.51
7.52
4.8
yoy growth (%)
-13.24
39.67
56.82
27.58
NPM
7.12
10.73
9.94
7.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.