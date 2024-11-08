B&A Packaging India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date to be held at the corporate office of the company at 113 Park Street 9th Floor Kolkata- 700016 and to consider recommending dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Exchange is hereby informed that (a)The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 24th May 2024 has approved the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 and audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date. (b) The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up out of the profits of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. (c) The Board of Directors has appointed of Mr. Robin Aidan Farley (DIN: 08217522) as an Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect. (d) Please find enclosed copy of the Financial Results as above, alongwith reports of the Auditors thereon and declaration from the Company for their unmodified opinion under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR)Regulations,2015. The meeting commenced at 12.45 PM and concluded at 15.45 PM. Approval of the financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 and audited financial results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date. Exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Friday, 24th May 2024 has approved appointment of Mr. Robin Aidan Farley (DIN: 08217522) as an Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect. Exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, 24th May 2024 has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up out of the profits of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Exchange is hereby informed that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday, 11th August 2024 to Saturday, 17th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual general Meeting to be held on Saturday, 17th August 2024. Exchange is hereby informed that the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 will be held on Saturday, 17th August 2024 at the registered office of the Company. Exchange is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Saturday, 10th August 2024 as record date for the purpose of recognizing members who will be paid final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Exchange is hereby informed that the final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 as recommended by the Board of Directors will be paid to the members of the Company on or after Wednesday, 21st August 2024 on the basis of their shareholding as on record date fixed on Saturday, 10th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)