EGM 03/05/2024 Exchange is hereby posted with the Notice of 1st Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 to be held on Friday, 3rd May 2024 at 10.30 AM (IST) at the registered office of the Company. Exchange is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, 26th April 2024 as cut off date for remote e-voting for the purpose of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 3rd May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.04.2024) Exchange is hereby posted with the details of completion of dispatch of notice of 1st Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 to be held on Friday, 3rd May 2024 to the shareholders and copies of newspaper notice pertaining to the completion of dispatch and e-voting details for the EGM. Exchange is hereby posted with the e-voting particulars with regard to Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday, 3rd May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/04/2024) E.G.M. Book Closure (Cancelled) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 09.04.2024) Exchange is hereby posted with the Outcome of 1st Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 held on Friday, 3rd May 2024 at 10.30 AM (IST) at the registered office of the Company at 22, Balgopalpur Industrial Area, Balasore-756020. Exchange is hereby posted with the summary of proceedings of 1st Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 held on Friday, 3rd May 2024. Exchange is hereby posted with the voting results of 1st Extraordinary General meeting of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 held on Friday, 3rd May 2024 at 10.30 AM (IST) as per Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024)