B & A Packaging India Ltd AGM

338.85
(4.33%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:18:00 AM

B & A Packaging CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM17 Aug 202424 May 2024
AGM 17/08/2024 Exchange is hereby informed that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday, 11th August 2024 to Saturday, 17th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual general Meeting to be held on Saturday, 17th August 2024. Exchange is hereby informed that the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 will be held on Saturday, 17th August 2024 at the registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) Exchange is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Saturday, 10th August 2024 as cut off date for remote e-voting for the purpose of Annual General Meeting to be held on Saturday, 17th August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024) Exchange is hereby posted with the Outcome of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, 17th August 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 22, Balgopalpur Industrial Area, Balasore-756020, Odisha. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.08.2024)

