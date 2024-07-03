iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B & A Packaging India Ltd Company Summary

317.75
(-3.84%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

B & A Packaging India Ltd Summary

B & A Packaging India Limited was incorporated on January 16, 1986. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and selling activities of quality Paper-sack and Flexi-pack. The Company is an ongoing company having its manufacturing unit at Balasore (Odisha) and two branches at Jorhat and Mettupalayam (Tamil Nadu). The Companys immediate holding company is B&A Ltd.The Company manufactures precision paper sacks and flexible laminates in its two manufacturing divisions at Balasore, Odisha. The sacks division serves the packaging needs of business units like tea, food, agricultural and industrial products. The flexible unit has forayed into sectors like fresh and frozen food, beverages, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, snacks and confectioneries.New Tuber and Bottomer machines were installed in paper sacks division to gear up with the value added product differentiation in 2022-23. Polyliner machine was also installed in the paper sacks division, resulting in significant cost reduction in 2023. The Company has been accredited with British Retail Consortium, which is acknowledged as a global benchmark for food safety for facilities at Balasore factory besides holding ISO accreditations (DNV) in environmental, food safety and quality systems.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.