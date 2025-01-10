iifl-logo-icon 1
Balurghat Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

25.03
(-4.57%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.41

17.41

17.41

17.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.12

-4.58

0.62

-6.82

Net Worth

15.29

12.83

18.03

10.59

Minority Interest

Debt

10.42

11.48

13.6

16.9

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

25.71

24.31

31.63

27.49

Fixed Assets

3.65

3.83

2.95

3.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.09

0.51

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

16.01

14.45

23.61

20.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

18.41

16.43

17.91

20.92

Debtor Days

82.58

Other Current Assets

2.25

2.16

9.19

2.79

Sundry Creditors

-2.3

-1.11

-0.95

-1.35

Creditor Days

5.32

Other Current Liabilities

-2.35

-3.03

-2.54

-2.34

Cash

4.96

5.51

5.05

3.84

Total Assets

25.71

24.3

31.62

27.48

