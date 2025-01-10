Balurghat Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.41
17.41
17.41
17.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.12
-4.58
0.62
-6.82
Net Worth
15.29
12.83
18.03
10.59
Minority Interest
Debt
10.42
11.48
13.6
16.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.71
24.31
31.63
27.49
Fixed Assets
3.65
3.83
2.95
3.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.09
0.51
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.01
14.45
23.61
20.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
18.41
16.43
17.91
20.92
Debtor Days
82.58
Other Current Assets
2.25
2.16
9.19
2.79
Sundry Creditors
-2.3
-1.11
-0.95
-1.35
Creditor Days
5.32
Other Current Liabilities
-2.35
-3.03
-2.54
-2.34
Cash
4.96
5.51
5.05
3.84
Total Assets
25.71
24.3
31.62
27.48
