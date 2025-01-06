iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Balurghat Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.2
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Balurghat Technologies Ltd

Balurghat Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.86

1.77

0.96

0.76

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.43

-0.37

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.58

-0.22

-0.21

Working capital

7.02

8.03

2.3

1.56

Other operating items

Operating

5.65

8.79

2.66

1.83

Capital expenditure

0.29

0.14

-0.1

0.85

Free cash flow

5.94

8.93

2.56

2.68

Equity raised

-11.83

-16.54

-18.82

-19.9

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

21.88

10.98

3.5

2.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.99

3.37

-12.75

-14.54

Balurghat Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Balurghat Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.