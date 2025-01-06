Balurghat Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.86
1.77
0.96
0.76
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.43
-0.37
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.58
-0.22
-0.21
Working capital
7.02
8.03
2.3
1.56
Other operating items
Operating
5.65
8.79
2.66
1.83
Capital expenditure
0.29
0.14
-0.1
0.85
Free cash flow
5.94
8.93
2.56
2.68
Equity raised
-11.83
-16.54
-18.82
-19.9
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
21.88
10.98
3.5
2.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.99
3.37
-12.75
-14.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.