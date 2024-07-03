iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Balurghat Technologies Ltd Share Price

28
(-2.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29
  • Day's High29.48
  • 52 Wk High41.5
  • Prev. Close28.63
  • Day's Low27.27
  • 52 Wk Low 17.82
  • Turnover (lac)0.19
  • P/E20.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.08
  • EPS1.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50.96
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Balurghat Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

29

Prev. Close

28.63

Turnover(Lac.)

0.19

Day's High

29.48

Day's Low

27.27

52 Week's High

41.5

52 Week's Low

17.82

Book Value

9.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50.96

P/E

20.45

EPS

1.4

Divi. Yield

0

Balurghat Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Balurghat Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Balurghat Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.62%

Non-Promoter- 66.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Balurghat Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.41

17.41

17.41

17.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.12

-4.58

0.62

-6.82

Net Worth

15.29

12.83

18.03

10.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

92.45

98.43

47.96

38.23

yoy growth (%)

-6.07

105.22

25.43

0.14

Raw materials

-22.02

-20.99

-22.4

-17.5

As % of sales

23.82

21.32

46.69

45.76

Employee costs

-3.57

-3.05

-1.3

-1.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.86

1.77

0.96

0.76

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.43

-0.37

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.58

-0.22

-0.21

Working capital

7.02

8.03

2.3

1.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.07

105.22

25.43

0.14

Op profit growth

-64.21

126.28

43.66

5.89

EBIT growth

-69.02

148.32

24.97

8.1

Net profit growth

-146.52

162.07

37.01

-12.8

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Balurghat Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Balurghat Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Rajendra Dugar

Independent Director

Manik Chand Tater

Managing Director

Pawan Kumar Sethia

Whole-time Director

Arun Kumar Sethia

Whole-time Director

Ravikant Sethia

Chairperson

Geetika khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Balurghat Technologies Ltd

Summary

A partnership firm turned joint stock company, Balurghat Technologies Ltd, previously known as Balurghat Transport Company was established in Jun.93. The Company initially started business as an air transport operator. However, changes in government policy resulted in it diversifying into the surface transport business. It has 180 branches and service centres spread over 23 states of the country. Besides surface transport, the company owns and operates an oil station in West Bengal under licence from Indian Oil Corporation, where petroleum products such as HSD lubricants are sold. It is also into various other concerns including the diamond business. With a vast fleet of owned and associated trucks, it can reach any place with any assignment, irrespective of its magnitude. The company has pioneered the introduction of light commercial vehicles for speedy monitoring of consignments from transshipment points. The Company operates in the fields of Logistic Solutions, Supply Chain Services and Travel and Tourism. The logistics industry is experiencing significant technological disruptions, including the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and artificial intelligence. These innovations streamline processes, optimize route planning, and improve visibility throughout the supply chain. The management of the company is in the process of realigning the branch infrastructure, to provide better services to the customers and also diversify its operation in the field of Information Tech
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Balurghat Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Balurghat Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Balurghat Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balurghat Technologies Ltd is ₹50.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Balurghat Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Balurghat Technologies Ltd is 20.45 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Balurghat Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balurghat Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balurghat Technologies Ltd is ₹17.82 and ₹41.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Balurghat Technologies Ltd?

Balurghat Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.22%, 3 Years at 29.28%, 1 Year at 53.27%, 6 Month at -10.31%, 3 Month at -5.07% and 1 Month at -1.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Balurghat Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Balurghat Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 66.37 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Balurghat Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.