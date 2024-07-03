Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹29
Prev. Close₹28.63
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.19
Day's High₹29.48
Day's Low₹27.27
52 Week's High₹41.5
52 Week's Low₹17.82
Book Value₹9.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50.96
P/E20.45
EPS1.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.41
17.41
17.41
17.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.12
-4.58
0.62
-6.82
Net Worth
15.29
12.83
18.03
10.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
92.45
98.43
47.96
38.23
yoy growth (%)
-6.07
105.22
25.43
0.14
Raw materials
-22.02
-20.99
-22.4
-17.5
As % of sales
23.82
21.32
46.69
45.76
Employee costs
-3.57
-3.05
-1.3
-1.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.86
1.77
0.96
0.76
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.43
-0.37
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.58
-0.22
-0.21
Working capital
7.02
8.03
2.3
1.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.07
105.22
25.43
0.14
Op profit growth
-64.21
126.28
43.66
5.89
EBIT growth
-69.02
148.32
24.97
8.1
Net profit growth
-146.52
162.07
37.01
-12.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Rajendra Dugar
Independent Director
Manik Chand Tater
Managing Director
Pawan Kumar Sethia
Whole-time Director
Arun Kumar Sethia
Whole-time Director
Ravikant Sethia
Chairperson
Geetika khandelwal
Summary
A partnership firm turned joint stock company, Balurghat Technologies Ltd, previously known as Balurghat Transport Company was established in Jun.93. The Company initially started business as an air transport operator. However, changes in government policy resulted in it diversifying into the surface transport business. It has 180 branches and service centres spread over 23 states of the country. Besides surface transport, the company owns and operates an oil station in West Bengal under licence from Indian Oil Corporation, where petroleum products such as HSD lubricants are sold. It is also into various other concerns including the diamond business. With a vast fleet of owned and associated trucks, it can reach any place with any assignment, irrespective of its magnitude. The company has pioneered the introduction of light commercial vehicles for speedy monitoring of consignments from transshipment points. The Company operates in the fields of Logistic Solutions, Supply Chain Services and Travel and Tourism. The logistics industry is experiencing significant technological disruptions, including the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and artificial intelligence. These innovations streamline processes, optimize route planning, and improve visibility throughout the supply chain. The management of the company is in the process of realigning the branch infrastructure, to provide better services to the customers and also diversify its operation in the field of Information Tech
The Balurghat Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balurghat Technologies Ltd is ₹50.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Balurghat Technologies Ltd is 20.45 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balurghat Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balurghat Technologies Ltd is ₹17.82 and ₹41.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Balurghat Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.22%, 3 Years at 29.28%, 1 Year at 53.27%, 6 Month at -10.31%, 3 Month at -5.07% and 1 Month at -1.95%.
