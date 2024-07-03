Balurghat Technologies Ltd Summary

A partnership firm turned joint stock company, Balurghat Technologies Ltd, previously known as Balurghat Transport Company was established in Jun.93. The Company initially started business as an air transport operator. However, changes in government policy resulted in it diversifying into the surface transport business. It has 180 branches and service centres spread over 23 states of the country. Besides surface transport, the company owns and operates an oil station in West Bengal under licence from Indian Oil Corporation, where petroleum products such as HSD lubricants are sold. It is also into various other concerns including the diamond business. With a vast fleet of owned and associated trucks, it can reach any place with any assignment, irrespective of its magnitude. The company has pioneered the introduction of light commercial vehicles for speedy monitoring of consignments from transshipment points. The Company operates in the fields of Logistic Solutions, Supply Chain Services and Travel and Tourism. The logistics industry is experiencing significant technological disruptions, including the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and artificial intelligence. These innovations streamline processes, optimize route planning, and improve visibility throughout the supply chain. The management of the company is in the process of realigning the branch infrastructure, to provide better services to the customers and also diversify its operation in the field of Information Technology and Telecommunications. The logistics and supply chain industries in India are currently experiencing a significant transformation, driven by several government initiatives aimed at boosting the sector.