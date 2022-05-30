Balurghat Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

As per SEBI disclosure regulations 34 and (SCHEDULE-V)

(For the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2022)

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 of the listing Agreement stipulates disclosure under specific heads which are given in the following paragraphs and which continue to be followed in the usual course of the Companys business over the years in discussion amongst the Directors and other Senior Management Personnel.

a. Industry Structure and Developments

Financial Year 2021-22 was year of challenges marked by economic robustness and possibilities of upward growth in Transport Sector in India.

Revenue from operation decreased to Rs. 61,59,574/- hundreds for the year as against Rs. 92,45,880/- hundred of the previous year. PBDIT increased to Rs. 3,15,031/- hundred for the year as against Rs.1,45,810/- hundred ofthe previous year. Profit before tax increased to Rs. 1,37,646/- hundred for the year as against Rs. -86,369/- hundred ofthe previous year. Net Profit rise to Rs 1,05,633/- hundred for the year as against Rs. -78,988/- hundred ofthe previous year.

b. Opportunities and Threats: Logistics:

a) Opportunities

Highly Competitive Conditions inherent in industry and the companys ability to compete. Contemporary economic processes have been accompanied by a significant increase in mobility and high levels of accessibility .Societies have become increasingly dependent on their transport system to support wide variety of activities ranging among others from supplying energy needs to distributing parts between manufacturing facilities and distributing centers.

Credit risk is considered to be low and not overly concentrated due to the strength, diversity and long standing relation with its customer base. Indias transport contributes in growth of industries whose product requires quick marketing. Governments initiative like development of SEZ logistics parks, infrastructure, building, privatization of transport operations, implementing PPP models etc will encourage private sector investments and lead to greater demand for logistics services.

b) Threats:

Adverse weather conditions that impede the movement of the bulk materials. This also increases BTLs operating cost .This reduces consignees requirement. The industry is becoming more competitive with strategic maneuver of companies. Outsourcing solutions in transportation and logistics industry is threat. Smaller companies would continue to be adversely impacted due to low demand for road freight during the slowdown. The company is unable to revise freight rates having an impact on Companys profitability.

c) Opportunities and Threats: Travel & Tourism:

I. Opportunities

The promotion and aggressive marketing measures undertaken by the government is expected to aid influx of tourists. The industry would also benefit from introduction of new forms of tourism and development of niche segments. Opportunities also exist in ecotourism, adventure tourism, and cruise tourism. Ecotourism is increasing in popularity, evident in the development of eco-friendly hotels and tour packages. With increasing environment awareness and consciousness among tourists and given efforts undertaken by the government and private players, the ecotourism segment is expected to record handsome growth in the coming years.

ii. Threats:

For inbound international tourists, visa procedures are seen as a hindrance. Security has been a major problem as well for growth of tourism for a number of years. Terrorist attacks or political unrest in different parts ofthe world and within country have adversely affected sentiments of tourists.

d. Risks and Concerns:

Risks:

- Competition from other players

- Exchange Fluctuation

- Hike in Fuel Prices

Concerns:

- Government Polices

- Bad weather Conditions

e. Outlook:

The demand for transport is linked to overall health of Indian economy. As a result significant change in the economy could affect the companys performance. The company continues to focus on bulk hauling niche. The company has mitigated risk through customer base diversification.

Your Company will continue to focus on both development and expansion of markets and share gains as appropriate to secure competitive growth. Supply Chain Security & Risk Management will be a key area to prevent disruptions due to factors like weather, labour issues.

f. Discussion of Financial Performance:

This has been adequately stated in the Directors Report.

g. Segment Wise Performance:

The performance in Logistics / Travel Segment has not been very encouraging due to the Covid-19. The companys current year turnover in this segment is Rs. 61,59,574/- hundred as against Rs. 92,45,880/- hundred in the previous year, showing a downfall of 33%

The performance of trading segment is Nil as against Rs. 22,66,601/- hundred in the previous year.

h. Material Developments in Human Resources

Your company strongly believes that its intrinsic strength lies in the quality of its pool of dedicated and motivated employees. All the success so far achieved by Balurghat Technologies Limited is mainly on their account. Management remains confident of the ability of our company employees to stand up to the business expectations in various scenarios and serve the Company satisfactorily in the days to come.