Balurghat Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

25.97
(6.35%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Balurghat Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
BALURGHAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held Today on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
BALURGHAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2.Appointment of Independent Woman Director. 3.Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held Today on Saturday August 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
BALURGHAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Audit Report and any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting17 Apr 202417 Apr 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held today on Wednesday 17th April, 2024
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
BALURGHAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with the Limited Review Report and any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Balurghat Technologies Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, February 13, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

