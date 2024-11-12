|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|BALURGHAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held Today on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|BALURGHAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2.Appointment of Independent Woman Director. 3.Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held Today on Saturday August 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|BALURGHAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Audit Report and any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Apr 2024
|17 Apr 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held today on Wednesday 17th April, 2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|BALURGHAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with the Limited Review Report and any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Balurghat Technologies Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, February 13, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.