Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

BALURGHAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held Today on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

BALURGHAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2.Appointment of Independent Woman Director. 3.Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held Today on Saturday August 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

BALURGHAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Audit Report and any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held today on Wednesday 17th April, 2024

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024