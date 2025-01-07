Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
92.45
98.43
47.96
38.23
yoy growth (%)
-6.07
105.22
25.43
0.14
Raw materials
-22.02
-20.99
-22.4
-17.5
As % of sales
23.82
21.32
46.69
45.76
Employee costs
-3.57
-3.05
-1.3
-1.24
As % of sales
3.86
3.1
2.72
3.24
Other costs
-65.59
-70.85
-22.69
-18.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
70.94
71.97
47.31
48.14
Operating profit
1.26
3.53
1.56
1.08
OPM
1.36
3.59
3.25
2.84
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.43
-0.37
-0.26
Interest expense
-1.86
-1.45
-0.33
-0.28
Other income
0.19
0.13
0.11
0.22
Profit before tax
-0.86
1.77
0.96
0.76
Taxes
-0.04
-0.58
-0.22
-0.21
Tax rate
5.25
-32.6
-22.9
-28.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.9
1.19
0.74
0.54
Exceptional items
0
0.75
0
0
Net profit
-0.9
1.95
0.74
0.54
yoy growth (%)
-146.52
162.07
37.01
-12.8
NPM
-0.98
1.98
1.55
1.42
