Balurghat Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.42
(-2.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:52:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Balurghat Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

92.45

98.43

47.96

38.23

yoy growth (%)

-6.07

105.22

25.43

0.14

Raw materials

-22.02

-20.99

-22.4

-17.5

As % of sales

23.82

21.32

46.69

45.76

Employee costs

-3.57

-3.05

-1.3

-1.24

As % of sales

3.86

3.1

2.72

3.24

Other costs

-65.59

-70.85

-22.69

-18.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.94

71.97

47.31

48.14

Operating profit

1.26

3.53

1.56

1.08

OPM

1.36

3.59

3.25

2.84

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.43

-0.37

-0.26

Interest expense

-1.86

-1.45

-0.33

-0.28

Other income

0.19

0.13

0.11

0.22

Profit before tax

-0.86

1.77

0.96

0.76

Taxes

-0.04

-0.58

-0.22

-0.21

Tax rate

5.25

-32.6

-22.9

-28.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.9

1.19

0.74

0.54

Exceptional items

0

0.75

0

0

Net profit

-0.9

1.95

0.74

0.54

yoy growth (%)

-146.52

162.07

37.01

-12.8

NPM

-0.98

1.98

1.55

1.42

Balurghat Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

