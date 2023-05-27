Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors is pleased to present the 30% Annual Report of the company together with the Audited Financial Statement for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The financial performance of the Company, for the year ended March 31, 2024 are summarized below: - (Rs. in hundreds)

PARTICULARS 2023-24 2022-23 Profit before Depreciation & Amortization Expenses, Finance Costs & Tax Expenses 4,17,561.00 3,47,264.00 Less: Finance Cost 98,651.00 1,14,174.00 Depreciation 26,618.00 36,261.00 Profit before Tax 2,92,292.00 1,96,829.00 Extraordinary Items - Long Term Profit on Sale of Land _ _ Less: Current Tax 84,683.00 59,122.00 Deferred Tax Liabilities 340.00 1,707.00 Profit for the year 2,07,949.00 1,36,000.00 Other Comprehensive Income 8,026.00 9,419.00 ‘Total Comprehensive Income for the Year 2,54,198.00 1,45,419.00

SUMMARY OFFINANCIALRESULTSANDPERFORMANCEOFTHECOMPANY

The Financial Year 2023-24 was better than the previous financial year. Despite the competitive landscape, your Company has performed well. The highlights of the performance are asunder:

> Revenue from operation has been increasedby 23% to Rs79,32,936/-hundred for the year as against Rs. 64,48,804/-hundred of the previous year.

> PBDIT increased by 20.24% to Rs. 4,17,561/- hundred for the year as against Rs. 3,47,264/- hundred of the previous year.

> Profit before tax increased to Rs.2,92,292/- hundred for the year as against Rs. 1,96,829/- hundred of the previous year.

> Net Profit rise to Rs.2,54,198 /-hundred for the year as against Profit of Rs. 1,45,419/- hundred of the previous year.

INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

As mandated by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Company has adopted Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") from 1st April, 2017 with a transition date of 1st April, 2016.The Financial Results for the year 2023-24 have been prepared in accordance with Ind. AS, prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the relevant rules issued there under and the other recognized accounting practices and policies to the extent applicable. The Financial Results for all the periods of 2023-24 presented have been prepared in accordance with Ind. AS.

DIVIDEND

Directors do not recommend any dividend for the year under review.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up equity share capital as at March 31, 2024 is Rs. 17.40818 Crores, divided into 1,74,08,180 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights or sweat equity shares or under any employee stock option.

RESERVES

The Company has transferred an amount of Rs. 2,54,198/- hundred to the General Reserve which is current years profits and the same is in compliance with the applicable provisions prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR/STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIR

The company diligently strives to maximize its profitability through various strategic initiatives and concerted efforts. By leveraging its resources, optimizing operational efficiencies, and implementing effective cost- management measures, the company actively seeks to enhance its financial performance and generate sustainable growth. Additionally, the company remains committed to identifying and capitalizing on market opportunities, fostering innovation, and staying abreast of industry trends to further bolster its competitive advantage and drive increased profitability. The significant increase of 74.80% in Net Profit exemplifies the Company unwavering dedication to maximizing the wealth of its stakeholders.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in nature of business of the Company during the Financial Year 2023- 24.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There have been no such material or significant changes during the year under review.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting going concem status and companys operations in future.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an Intemal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and nature of its operations. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit function is well defined and to maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board as well as directly to the Chairman & Managing Director. The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and recommendations along with corrective actions there on are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The company does not have subsidiary companies or associates companies nor has it entered into any joint

DEPOSITS

The company has not accepted any deposits during the year from the Public under section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 nor did it receive the same in any of the previous years and hence there are no overdue / outstanding Deposits or any interest payable thereon and therefore the prescribed details under the Companies Act,2013arenotrequiredtobefumished.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Members at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Tuesday, 21% May, 2024, approved the appointment of M/s Sambhu N. De & Co, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration number: 307055E), who hold office till the conclusion of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Statutory Auditors have confirmed their eligibility and submitted the certificate in writing that they are not disqualified to hold the office of the Statutory Auditor. The report given by the Statutory Auditor on the financial statements of the Company forms part of the Annual Report. There is no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the statutory auditor in their report. M/s Sambhu N. De & Co, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration number: 307055E be and are hereby re- appointed as the statutory auditors of the company for a term of 5 years from the conclusion of the 30% Annual general meeting till 35" Annual General Meeting of the company at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company whose appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders in this AGM

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules,2014 the Company has appointed Ms. Kanchan Maheswari, Company Secretary in practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for FY 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit report is annexed herewith as “Annexure B.” The Secretarial Auditors report to the shareholders does not contain any qualification.

AUDITORS REPORT

The observations made in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments u/s 134(3) (D of the Companies Act, 2013. The Auditors have not made any qualifications in their report.

COST RECORDS

Company is not required to maintain cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website on at www.balurghat.co.in

MANAGEMENT?S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated in SEBI C(LODR) Regulations 2015, is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Having regard to the nature of business undertaken by your company, the disclosures on Conservation of Energy and Technology are not required. However, there had been no foreign exchange outgo during the period under review.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

As Per Corporate Governance Report annexed hereto

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POLICY

As per the criteria prescribed under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the CSR is not applicable to the Company in respect of the financial year 2023-24. The company will however, formulate and implement CSR policy as and when it gets applicable to the Company.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The company has not given any loans or guarantees covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Details of investments made by the company are given in the notes to the financial

statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

The company has framed Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions. All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES Key Managerial Personnel

As on 31 March 2024, the following persons are designated as Key Managerial Personnel (“KMP”) of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

1. Mr. Pawan Kumar Sethia, Managing Director;

2. Mr. Arun Kumar Sethia, Whole Time Director;

3. Mr. Ravikant Sethia, Whole Time Director;

4. Mr. Ankit Sethia, Chief Financial Officer.

Changes in KMP during the financial year

During the financial year under review, Mr. Gaurav Raj, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company, has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company, with effect from the close of business hours of 9th February, 2024 and Mr. Altab Uddin Kazi has been appointed as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 8" May, 2024.

DIRECTORS

At present your Board is duly constituted comprising of 6 (Six) Directors, Mrs. Gita Sharma (DIN: 06766560) Mr. Pawan Kumar Sethia (DIN:00482462), Mr. Arun Kumar Sethia (DIN: 00001027), Mr. Rajendra Dugar (DIN:08 187495), Mr. Manik Chand Tater (DIN: 01096517), and Mr. Ravikant Sethia (DIN: 02769848). In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Arun Kumar Sethia, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

None of the Directors of the company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under.

MEETINGS

During the year under review, six Board Meetings dated 27.05.2023, 03.08.2023, 10.11.2023, 10.01.2024, 03.02.2024 and 13.02.2024 and Five Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held, the dates and attendance of each Directors are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

The maximum time gaps between the Meetings were within the period as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. The details of constitution of the Board and its Committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declarations from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he / she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of the Listing Regulations. The Board confirms that, in its opinion, the independent directors fulfil the conditions as specified in the Regulation 16 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and they are independent of the management.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Section 134(3) Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination& Remuneration Committees. The performance evaluation of Non Independent Directors and Board of Directors as a whole and was satisfied overall. Evaluation Process is based on structured questionnaire covering various aspects of the Boards functioning, Boards culture and performance was circulated to the members of the Board for the Financial Year 2023-24. Based on the response received, the Board as a whole, the Committees, the Chairperson and individual Directors were separately evaluated in the meeting of the Independent Directors and at the meeting of the Board of Directors. The Board has carried out the performance evaluation of all independent Directors of the Company and is satisfied with their performance.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and other matters provided under sub section (3) of section 178 of the Companies Act 2013. The Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

As per requirement of section 134(3) (n) of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors has framed risk management policy. The Board has a risk assessment and minimization procedure which is reviewed by the Board periodically. There is a structure in place to identify and mitigate various identifiable risks faced by the Company from time to time. At the Meetings of the Board, these risks are reviewed and new risks are identified. As of now the Directors do not envisage any element of risk which threatens the existence of the Company. The Risk Management Policy is available on the website of the Company at www.balurghat.co.in

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Rules made therein, and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Company believes in the conduct of its affairs in a fair and transparent manner to foster professionalism, honesty, integrity, and ethical behaviors in all its business activities and has put in place a mechanism for reporting illegal or unethical behavior. The Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism through which employees, directors, and other stakeholders are free to report to Senior Management any unethical behavior, improper practices, or wrongful conduct taking place in the Company for appropriate action. The confidentiality of those reporting violations is maintained, and they are not subjected to any discriminatory practices.

During the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Company has complied with the requirement of formation of a suitable committee as required under the said act. The Board of Directors and/or the Management of the Company have not received any complaint on this account from any of the employees of the Company or from any other person.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large. The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board of Directors.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and certain designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre- clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the trading window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

STATUTORY DISCLOSURE

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified as per provision 164(2) of the Companies Act,2013. Your directors have made necessary disclosures as required under various provisions of the Companies Act ,2013 and Listing Regulations.

FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS

During the financial year under review, the Statutory Auditor and the Secretarial Auditor of the Company have not reported any instance of fraud committed in the Company by its officers or employees to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the CompaniesAct,2013.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

In terms of Section 134(5) of the CompaniesAct,20 13, the directors would like to state that: i) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed. ii) The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year under review. iil) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. iv) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis. v) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. vi) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system was adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company complies with all the mandatory requirements as stipulated SEBI Disclosure Regulations, 2015. The Report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 forms part of the Annual Report. The requisite certificate from the Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under the aforesaid SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is attached to this Report.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors would like to express its profound gratitude for the dedicated efforts and diligent services rendered by all the Companys employees. Furthermore, the Board of Directors wishes to extend its sincere appreciation for the support and cooperation received from various entities, including the government and regulatory authorities, stock exchanges, depositories, banks, customers, business associates and members throughout the reviewed year.

for and on behalf of the Board of Directors Balurghat Technologies Limited

Gita Sharma Pawan Kumar Sethia Chairperson Managing Director DIN: 06766560 DIN: 00482462

Dated: 29.05.2024 Place: Kolkata

Management Discussion & Analysis Report

OVERVIEW OF THE GLOBAL ECONOMY

The latest World Economic Situation and Prospects report for 2024 paints a sobering picture of the global economic landscape. The world economy continues to face multiple crises, jeopardizing progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Although global economic growth outperformed expectations in 2023 with several large economies showing remarkable resilience, simmering geopolitical tensions and the growing intensity and frequency of extreme weather events have increased underlying risks and vulnerabilities. Furthermore, tight financial conditions also pose increasing risks to global trade and industrial production. The report forecasts a deceleration in global GDP growth, from an estimated 2.7% in 2023 to 2.4% in 2024, signaling a continuation of sluggish growth trends. Developing economies, in particular, are struggling to recover from pandemic-induced losses, with many facing high debt and investment shortfalls. Global inflation, a key concern over the past two years, is showing signs of easing. Global headline inflation fell from 8.1% in 2022 to an estimated 5.7% in 2023 and is projected to decline to 3.9% in 2024.

The baseline forecast is for the world economy to continue growing at 3.2 percent during 2024 and 2025, at the same pace as in 2023. A slight acceleration for advanced economies where growth is expected to rise from 1.6 percent in 2023 to 1.7 percent in 2024 and 1.8 percent in 2025 will be offset by a modest slowdown in emerging market and developing economies from 4.3 percent in 2023 to 4.2 percent in both 2024 and 2025. The forecast for global growth five years from now at 3.1 percent is at its lowest in decades. Global inflation is forecast to decline steadily, from 6.8 percent in 2023 to 5.9 percent in 2024 and 4.5 percent in 2025, with advanced economies returning to their inflation targets sooner than emerging market and developing economies. Core inflation is generally projected to decline more gradually. The global economy has been surprisingly resilient, despite significant central bank interest rate hikes to restore price stability. Chapter 2 explains that changes in mortgage and housing markets over the pre- pandemic decade of low interest rates moderated the near-term impact of policy rate hikes. Chapter 3 focuses on medium-term prospects and shows that the lower predicted growth in output per person stems, notably, from persistent structural frictions preventing capital and labor from moving to productive firms. Chapter 4 further indicates how dimmer prospects for growth in China and other large emerging market economies will weigh on trading partners.

OVERVIEW OF THE INDIAN ECONOMY

Indias GDP took a big leap on Leap Day in 2024: The countrys remarkable growth rate of 8.4% in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024 surpassed all expectations, as market analysts had pencilled in a slower growth this quarter, between 6.6% and 7.2%. Deloittes projected growth for the quarter was between 7.1% and 7.4% (as published in January 2024). With substantial revisions to the data from the past three quarters of the fiscal year, Indias GDP growth already touched 8.2% year over year (YoY) in these quarters. We have revised our growth prediction for this year to a range of 7.6% to 7.8%, up from our previous estimates due to GDP revisions and stronger-than-expected growth in fiscal 2024. However, we expect growth in the fourth quarter to be modest because of uncertainties related to Indias 2024 general elections and modest consumption growth. Our expectations for the near-term future remain in line with previous forecasts with a slight change in the forecast range due to a higher base effect in fiscal 2024. We believe GDP growth to be around 6.6% in the next fiscal year (fiscal 2025) and 6.75% in the year after (fiscal 2026), as markets learn to factor in geopolitical uncertainties in their investment and consumption decisions.

The Union Budget 2023-24 focuses on four key areas:

1) Sustaining growth in agriculture, industry, and services besides the green economy.

2) Inclusive growth of women, children, and deprived & disadvantaged sections of society for broad based development of the economy.

3) Stimulating growth through capital expenditure, employment generation, and exports.

4) Financing growth by strengthening the banking and in general, the financial sector.

GOVERNMENT MEASURES TARGETING INDIAS LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY CHAIN INDUSTRIES

The logistics and supply chain industries in India are currently experiencing a significant transformation, driven by several government initiatives aimed at boosting the sector. Notably, the implementation of the GST and the recognition of logistics as infrastructure status are two critical moves that have been instrumental in driving this change.

Indias logistics and supply chain industry is experiencing a major transformation, led by several government initiatives aimed at boosting the sector. Notably, implementing GST and recognising logistics as infrastructure status are two critical moves that have been instrumental in driving this change. Initiatives that have been implemented to streamline goods movement and reduce turnaround times are listed below.

Dedicated freight corridors: To facilitate the seamless transportation of goods and commodities across India, high-speed, large-capacity railway corridors known as dedicated freight corridors have been established. These corridors integrate state-of-the-art technology and improved infrastructure, promising enhanced efficiency, and effectiveness in logistics operations. As of January 2023, 1,724 kilometres of dedicated freight corridors have been completed. These corridors connect Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Howrah, which are already part of the Indian Railways Network.

Multi-modal logistics parks: The development of multi-modal logistics parks is a strategic step towards providing comprehensive freight-handling facilities. Spread across at least 100 acres, these parks offer access to various modes of transportation, including road, rail, and air. They also provide advanced storage solutions such as mechanised warehouses, cold storage facilities, and essential services like customs clearance and quarantine zones. These parks aim to optimise logistics operations and enhance overall supply chain efficiency by lowering freight costs, warehouse expenses and vehicle congestion. Multi-modal logistics parks have been established at 35 important strategic sites, with a total investment of Rs. 50,000 crores. These parks facilitate smooth transportation of goods using various modes of transport.

Parivahan portal: To standardise processes and promote seamless information sharing across locations, the government has introduced the Parivahan portal. This digital platform encompasses ‘SARATHI for driving license processes and “VAHAN for vehicle registrations. Both functionalities are consolidated within a user-friendly mobile application, mParivahan. This initiative streamlines administrative procedures and provides easy access to information related to registration cards and drivers licenses, facilitating smoother logistics operations.

Introduction of e-way bill: Implementing the e-way bill system mandates using electronic documentation for truckloads valued above Rs. 50,000. This digital documentation eliminates the need for physical paperwork and state boundary check posts, simplifying inter-state vehicle movement. The e-way bill initiative enhances logistics efficiency and expedites overall supply chain movement by shortening turnaround time and bureaucratic hurdles.

Gati Shakti: PM Gati Shakti, launched by the Prime Minister in October 2021, aims to improve logistics efficiency, and reduce costs by coordinating planning among different agencies. This initiattve emphasizes breaking down barriers between departments, and integrating infrastructure and logistics networks. PM Gati Shakti seeks to minimise disruptions and enhance efficiency by focusing on multi-modal connectivity and timely project completion. Through a National Master Plan, it intends to create an integrated transportation and logistics network, fostering value addition and generating job opportunities. The Prime Minister noted a capital expenditure of Rs. 7.5 lakh crore (USD 90.26 billion) in 2022-23 by the central government.

National Logistics Policy: The Indian government released the National Logistics Policy 2022 (NLP). NLP aims to boost economic growth by making the logistics sector more seamless and integrated. It plans to create a single-window e-logistics market and make MSMEs more competitive. This would lower logistics costs as a percentage of GDP.

Logistics Efficiency Enhancement Programme (LEEP): LEEP is designed to improve freight transport efficiency. Associated cost, transportation time, and logistics practices like goods transferring and tracking through infrastructure technology and process interventions

Trade facilitation: The logistics industry plays a pivotal role in facilitating domestic and international trade. Efficient logistics networks enable the smooth movement of goods across borders, fostering trade relationships and contributing to economic growth.

Navigating Growth: Outlook for Logistics Markets Steady Expansion Over Next Five Years The Indian logistics sector stands as one of the worlds largest and plays a crucial role in driving economic growth. Following a 2% contraction in FY21, the market experienced a robust post- COVID recovery in FY22, witnessing a remarkable 14% growth and reaching a value of US$435 billion. As per the projections from EY, a leading global consulting firm, the logistics market in India is poised to expand further, reaching US$591 billion by FY27. The report further states that in FY22, organised players represented only 5.5-6% of the logistics market segments, encompassing road transportation, warehousing, and supply chain services. However, organised players are anticipated to exhibit a notable CAGR of approximately 32% between 2022 and 2027. Consequently, their market share is expected to reach 12-15% by FY27. This transformation is expected to be led by organised players capacity to provide integrated services, leverage network- and scale-driven efficiencies, and make substantial investments in technology and engineering. These efforts are projected to promote their market competitiveness and capture a larger share of customer business.

TRAVEL AND TOURISM SECTOR IN INDIA:

Indias Travel & Tourism market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, attracting both domestic and international travelers. Customer preferences: Travelers in India are increasingly seeking unique and authentic experiences, driving the demand for off-the-beaten-path destinations and cultural immersion. Additionally, there is a growing preference for sustainable and eco-friendly travel options among Indian tourists.

Trends in the market: One notable trend in the Indian Travel & Tourism market is the rise of digital platforms and online booking services, making travel more accessible and convenient for consumers.

Another trend is the increasing popularity of adventure tourism and wellness retreats, catering to the evolving preferences of travelers. Local special circumstances: Indias diverse cultural heritage, rich history, and scenic landscapes make it a popular destination for both domestic and international tourists. The countrys vibrant festivals, bustling markets, and mouth-watering cuisine also contribute to its appeal as a travel destination.

Underlying macroeconomic factors: The growing middle class in India, coupled with rising disposable incomes, has fueled the demand for travel and tourism services. Government initiatives to promote tourism, improve infrastructure, and simplify visa processes have also played a crucial role in driving the growth of the industry. Additionally, the increasing connectivity through air, road, and rail networks has made travel within India more convenient and affordable for travelers.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The company operates in the fields of Logistic Solutions, Supply Chain Services, and Travel and Tourism. Compared to Financial Year 2022-2023, the performance of our company during this financial year (2023-2024) has exhibited positive results. As we move forward, we remain focused on sustaining this positive momentum, capitalizing on emerging opportunities, and addressing challenges proactively. We are confident that with our strong foundation and the continued efforts of our talented employees, we will achieve even greater success in the coming years.

The significant changes in the financial of the Company, as compared to the previous year, are summarized as follows: Revenue from operation increased to Rs. 79,32,936/- hundreds for the year as against Rs. 64,48,804/- hundred of the previous year. PBDIT increased to Rs. 4,17,561/- hundred for the year as against Rs. 3,47,263/- hundred of the previous year. Profit before tax increased to Rs.2,92,292 /- hundred for the year as against Rs. 1,96,829/- hundred of the previous year. Net Profit rise to Rs /- 2,54,198 hundred for the year as against Rs. 1,45,419/- hundred of the previous year. OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES: LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES

Opportunities

Indias economy is growing rapidly, and with that comes increased demand for efficient logistics services. The country has a thriving manufacturing sector, rising e-commerce activity, and increasing domestic consumption, all of which require robust logistics infrastructure to support their operations. The Indian government has implemented several initiatives to enhance the logistics industry. The introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has streamlined the tax system, reduced logistics costs and improving efficiency. Additionally, projects such as the Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) and the Bharatmala Pariyojana are aimed at developing modern infrastructure and improving connectivity across the country. India is experiencing rapid growth in its e-commerce sector, driven by increasing internet penetration and smartphone usage. As more consumers turn to online shopping, there is a growing need for reliable and efficient logistics networks to handle last-mile delivery, warehousing, and fulfillment services. The Indian governments focus on infrastructure development presents opportunities for logistics players. Investments in ports, airports, roadways, and rail networks will enhance connectivity and reduce transportation bottlenecks, enabling faster and more efficient movement of goods across the country.

Challenges

Indias logistics industry is hindered by inadequate infrastructure, including poor road conditions, congested ports, and outdated warehouse facilities. The lack of efficient transportation networks and storage facilities increases transit times and costs. Rising crude oil prices leading to high transport costs. Severe volatility in crude oil prices resulting in fuel prices reaching an all-time high in India impacted our transportation business in 2023-24. Crude oil prices continue to stay volatile because of geo-political tensions. Pricing pressure from customers. Rising input costs due to increase in commodity and crude oil prices made most of our customers focus on cost rationalization. This led to increased pricing pressure on us. Increased pricing pressure was witnessed in Contract Logistics & Last Mile Delivery. We are addressing this challenge by focusing on value addition and driving cost-reduction initiatives across the organization. OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES: TRAVEL & TOURISM

Opportunities

India is known for its rich cultural heritage, historical monuments, and diverse traditions. This attracts a significant number of international tourists who are interested in exploring Indias unique culture. India is blessed with diverse geographical features, including beautiful beaches, majestic mountains, dense forests, and wildlife reserves. These natural attractions offer immense potential for adventure tourism and eco-tourism. India has emerged as a popular destination for medical tourism due to its advanced healthcare facilities, skilled doctors, and cost-effective treatments. Many people from around the world travel to India for specialized medical procedures. The rise of the middle class in India has led to an increase in domestic tourism. As more people have disposable income, they are willing to spend on leisure travel, which contributes to the growth of the domestic tourism industry. The widespread availability of the internet and the growth of online travel platforms have made it easier for travelers to access information, book flights and accommodations, and plan their trips. This has opened up new avenues for the travel and tourism industry in terms of marketing and distribution.

Challenges

Despite significant improvements in recent years, Indias travel and tourism infrastructure still faces challenges. There is a need for better roads, airports, railways, and accommodations to support the growing number of tourists. Ensuring the safety and security of tourists is crucial for the growth of the industry. Incidents of crime, harassment, and terrorism can negatively impact the perception of India as a safe travel destination. Dealing with regulatory frameworks, obtaining permits, and complying with government regulations can be complex and time-consuming for travel and tourism businesses. Streamlining these processes and reducing bureaucracy would encourage investment and growth in the industry. The Company operates in the travel products and services sector, which is highly competitive. The success of the company depends upon its ability to compete effectively against numerous established and emerging competitors, including other online travel agencies, traditional offline travel companies, travel research companies, payment wallets, search engines and meta-search companies, both in India and abroad. Indias tourism industry is highly seasonal, with peak periods coinciding with festivals and favorable weather conditions. This can result in fluctuations in visitor numbers and challenges for businesses in

Risks and Concerns

Economic Uncertainty: These industries are highly sensitive to economic fluctuations. During periods of economic downturns or recessions, consumer spending on travel and tourism may decline, impacting the companys revenue. Similarly, reduced demand for logistics and supply chain services due to lower production or consumption can affect profitability. Regulatory Compliance: The logistics, supply chain, and travel and tourism sectors are subject to numerous regulations and compliance requirements. Companies must adhere to safety standards, licensing, permits, insurance, environmental regulations, labor laws, and other legal obligations. Failure to comply can result in fines, penalties, reputational damage, or even suspension of operations. Security and Safety Risks: In these industries, security threats and safety concerns are significant. Companies must address issues such as theft, fraud, cyberattacks, terrorism, accidents, and natural disasters. Ensuring the safety of employees, customers, and goods during transportation, in warehouses, or at travel destinations is crucial. Volatile Fuel Prices: Fluctuations in fuel prices directly impact logistics and transportation costs. Companies in these sectors heavily rely on fuel for their operations, and unexpected price increases can squeeze profit margins. Mitigating these risks often involves implementing fuel hedging strategies or optimizing transportation routes and modes. Intense Competition: The logistics, supply chain, and travel and tourism sectors are highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. Companies need to differentiate themselves through superior service quality, cost efficiency, technology adoption, or unique offerings to maintain a competitive edge. Technological Advancements: Embracing technological advancements is crucial to stay competitive and meet customer expectations. However, rapid technological changes can pose challenges in terms of investment costs, staff training, integration of new systems, and maintaining data security and privacy. Changing Consumer Preferences: Consumer preferences in the travel and tourism industry can change rapidly, influenced by factors such as health concems, sustainability, digitalization, and personalized experiences. Companies need to adapt to these evolving preferences and consumer demands to remain relevant and attract customers.

Outlook

Companies are striving to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall operational effectiveness. This has led to increased demand for advanced logistics solutions, such as real-time tracking, warehouse automation, and predictive analytics. The logistics industry is experiencing significant technological disruptions, including the Intemet of Things (IoT), block chain, and artificial intelligence. These innovations streamline processes, optimize route planning, and improve visibility throughout the supply chain. The travel industry is embracing digitalization to enhance customer experiences, improve safety measures, and streamline operations. Contactless check-ins, mobile apps, and virtual experiences are becoming increasingly prevalent. Your Company will continue to focus on both development and expansion of markets and share gains as appropriate to secure competitive growth. Supply Chain Security & Risk Management will be a key area to prevent disruptions due to factors like weather, labour issues.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The management of the Company is committed to ensuring effective intemal control systems commensurate with the size and the complexity of the business. The Company has an effective and reliable internal control system. In line with the business operations, Company has well-planned internal control framework, which covers various aspects of governance, compliance, audit, control, and reporting. It ensured adherence to local statutory requirements for orderly and efficient conduct of business, safeguarding of assets, the detection and prevention of frauds and errors, adequacy and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. Audit Committee monitors and provides an effective supervision of the financial reporting process of the Company with a view to ensure accurate and timely disclosures with the highest level of transparency, integrity, and quality. It also confirms adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems and suggests for the improvements required, if any.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE This has been adequately stated in the Directors Report.

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company operates within a single business segment.

HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT

Your company strongly believes that its intrinsic strength lies in the quality of its pool of dedicated and motivated employees. All the success so far achieved by Balurghat Technologies Limited is mainly on their account. Management remains confident of the ability of our company employees to stand up to business expectations in various scenarios and serve the Company satisfactorily in the days to come.