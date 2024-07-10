iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Results

390.95
(-1.72%)
Jan 15, 2025|02:14:50 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd: Related News

Bansal Wire Makes Strong Debut on Stock Exchanges

Bansal Wire Makes Strong Debut on Stock Exchanges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2024|10:02 AM

Listing Price: ₹356 on NSE (39.06% premium), ₹352 on BSE (37.52% premium)

Read More
Bansal Wire IPO Oversubscribed 59 Times on Strong Demand

Bansal Wire IPO Oversubscribed 59 Times on Strong Demand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|04:11 PM

The company's ₹745-Crore public offering got bids for more than 67 Crore equity shares, outnumbering the offer size of 2.14 Crore equity shares by 31.25 times.

Read More
Bansal Wire Industries IPO Subscribed 5.73 times on Day 2

Bansal Wire Industries IPO Subscribed 5.73 times on Day 2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|09:13 AM

After being fully subscribed on the first day of bidding, the offer saw additional interest from NII and retail investors.

Read More
Bansal Wire Industries IPO subscribed 1.76 times on Day 1

Bansal Wire Industries IPO subscribed 1.76 times on Day 1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

The subscription period began on Wednesday, July 3, and the mainboard IPO, a fresh offering of 2.91 crore shares, will finish on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bansal Wire Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.