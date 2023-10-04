OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING Approved the splitting of the face value of the shares from Rs. 10 to Rs. 1 per share, subject to approval of the shareholders and other statutory approvals. BOD fixes 27/10/2023 as the record date for the purpose of split of the face value of 1 share from Rs. 10 to Rs. 1 per share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BCL INDUSTRIES LTD has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Dvision of the Equity shares of the company. DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BCL INDUSTRIES LTD (524332) RECORD DATE 27.10.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity shares from One equity share of Rs. 10/- each into Ten equity shares of Rs. 1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 27/10/2023 DR-642/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE412G01016 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 27/10/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.10.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Bcl Industries Limited (BCLIND) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. October 27, 2023. Symbol BCLIND Company Name Bcl Industries Limited New ISIN INE412G01024 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., October 27, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 20.10.2023) In Continuation of Exchange Notice No. 20231013-19 dated October 13, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code BCL INDUSTRIES LTD (524332) New ISIN No. INE412G01024 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for the Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 27-10-2023 (DR-642/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.10.2023)