BDH Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.76
5.76
5.76
5.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.4
48.94
42.83
37.13
Net Worth
62.16
54.7
48.59
43.07
Minority Interest
Debt
8.69
4.85
2.25
8.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.51
0.08
0.1
0.14
Total Liabilities
71.36
59.63
50.94
51.72
Fixed Assets
20.35
19.03
19.61
20.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.35
0.35
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.05
0.05
0.11
Networking Capital
25.44
14.23
12.46
8.69
Inventories
5
7.16
6.71
5.43
Inventory Days
35.29
34.49
Sundry Debtors
28.36
16.64
14.52
15.18
Debtor Days
76.37
96.44
Other Current Assets
14.21
10.87
9.25
7.36
Sundry Creditors
-21.12
-18.92
-16.45
-17.44
Creditor Days
86.52
110.79
Other Current Liabilities
-1.01
-1.52
-1.57
-1.84
Cash
25.14
25.96
18.82
22.62
Total Assets
71.35
59.62
50.94
51.73
