Summary

Incorporated in 1990 as a private limited company, BDH Industries (BDHIL) was converted into a public limited company in 1994. It was established to take over a going concern, Bombay Drug House Pvt Ltd. This company was amalgamated with BDHIL in 1994 and, since then, it has been manufacturing a wide range of drug formulations in the antibiotic, anti-inflamatory and anti-microbial segments.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of therapeutic formulations covering wide range of pharmaceuticals.BDH offers a full range of Oral Solid Dosages (OSD) technologies. Our research And development centre at Kandivali, Mumbai, is equipped to undertake formulation development projects on new Novel Drug Delivery System (NDDS).It came out with a public issue in Feb.95, aggregating Rs 6.10 cr to modernise and expand its production facilities and to augment long-term working capital. BDHIL has entered into a MoU with the Nepothene Group Pvt Ltd, Nepal, to provide assistance in setting up a pharmaceutical company there. The expansion-cum-modernisation project commenced commercial production from May, 1999.During the year 2000-2001 the company has taken up expansion and modernisation project and the project has been financed by Term Loan from Banks. The company has repaid Rs.152.21 lacs of Term Loan.The Company commissioned two units of wind turbines 0.8 MW each at Jaisalmer Dist., in Rajasthan. It ventured into agro products business in 2021-22.

