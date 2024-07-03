iifl-logo-icon 1
BDH Industries Ltd Share Price

341
(-1.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open344
  • Day's High348.25
  • 52 Wk High417.85
  • Prev. Close344.7
  • Day's Low341
  • 52 Wk Low 226.2
  • Turnover (lac)2.24
  • P/E20.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value108.02
  • EPS16.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)196.42
  • Div. Yield1.31
View All Historical Data
BDH Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

344

Prev. Close

344.7

Turnover(Lac.)

2.24

Day's High

348.25

Day's Low

341

52 Week's High

417.85

52 Week's Low

226.2

Book Value

108.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

196.42

P/E

20.43

EPS

16.87

Divi. Yield

1.31

BDH Industries Ltd Corporate Action

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.5

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 May, 2024

arrow

BDH Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BDH Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.06%

Foreign: 8.06%

Indian: 41.59%

Non-Promoter- 0.28%

Institutions: 0.27%

Non-Institutions: 50.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BDH Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.76

5.76

5.76

5.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.4

48.94

42.83

37.13

Net Worth

62.16

54.7

48.59

43.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

69.39

57.45

59.47

41.01

yoy growth (%)

20.78

-3.4

45.02

-6.1

Raw materials

-48.97

-37.18

-36.15

-24.04

As % of sales

70.57

64.71

60.78

58.62

Employee costs

-6.61

-6.25

-7.49

-6.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.1

8.74

8.12

5.17

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.78

-0.96

-0.75

Tax paid

-2.33

-2.38

-2.17

-1.41

Working capital

-0.33

4.99

9.66

1.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.78

-3.4

45.02

-6.1

Op profit growth

6.64

-5.14

67.27

11.67

EBIT growth

3.34

2.47

62.25

1.81

Net profit growth

13.58

7.01

57.84

12.83

BDH Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BDH Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Managing Direct

Jayashree Nair

Joint Managing Director & CFO

S C Kachhara

Non Executive Director

Karthika Nair

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Phatak

Independent Director

Prabhakar Dalal

Independent Director

Mitul Patel

Independent Director

Suresh Chandra Kookada

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BDH Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1990 as a private limited company, BDH Industries (BDHIL) was converted into a public limited company in 1994. It was established to take over a going concern, Bombay Drug House Pvt Ltd. This company was amalgamated with BDHIL in 1994 and, since then, it has been manufacturing a wide range of drug formulations in the antibiotic, anti-inflamatory and anti-microbial segments.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of therapeutic formulations covering wide range of pharmaceuticals.BDH offers a full range of Oral Solid Dosages (OSD) technologies. Our research And development centre at Kandivali, Mumbai, is equipped to undertake formulation development projects on new Novel Drug Delivery System (NDDS).It came out with a public issue in Feb.95, aggregating Rs 6.10 cr to modernise and expand its production facilities and to augment long-term working capital. BDHIL has entered into a MoU with the Nepothene Group Pvt Ltd, Nepal, to provide assistance in setting up a pharmaceutical company there. The expansion-cum-modernisation project commenced commercial production from May, 1999.During the year 2000-2001 the company has taken up expansion and modernisation project and the project has been financed by Term Loan from Banks. The company has repaid Rs.152.21 lacs of Term Loan.The Company commissioned two units of wind turbines 0.8 MW each at Jaisalmer Dist., in Rajasthan. It ventured into agro products business in 2021-22.
Company FAQs

What is the BDH Industries Ltd share price today?

The BDH Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹341 today.

What is the Market Cap of BDH Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BDH Industries Ltd is ₹196.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BDH Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BDH Industries Ltd is 20.43 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BDH Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BDH Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BDH Industries Ltd is ₹226.2 and ₹417.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BDH Industries Ltd?

BDH Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.36%, 3 Years at 34.66%, 1 Year at 40.98%, 6 Month at -1.30%, 3 Month at 2.25% and 1 Month at -5.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BDH Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BDH Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.66 %
Institutions - 0.28 %
Public - 50.06 %

