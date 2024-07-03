SectorPharmaceuticals
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.76
5.76
5.76
5.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.4
48.94
42.83
37.13
Net Worth
62.16
54.7
48.59
43.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
69.39
57.45
59.47
41.01
yoy growth (%)
20.78
-3.4
45.02
-6.1
Raw materials
-48.97
-37.18
-36.15
-24.04
As % of sales
70.57
64.71
60.78
58.62
Employee costs
-6.61
-6.25
-7.49
-6.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.1
8.74
8.12
5.17
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.78
-0.96
-0.75
Tax paid
-2.33
-2.38
-2.17
-1.41
Working capital
-0.33
4.99
9.66
1.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.78
-3.4
45.02
-6.1
Op profit growth
6.64
-5.14
67.27
11.67
EBIT growth
3.34
2.47
62.25
1.81
Net profit growth
13.58
7.01
57.84
12.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Managing Direct
Jayashree Nair
Joint Managing Director & CFO
S C Kachhara
Non Executive Director
Karthika Nair
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Phatak
Independent Director
Prabhakar Dalal
Independent Director
Mitul Patel
Independent Director
Suresh Chandra Kookada
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BDH Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1990 as a private limited company, BDH Industries (BDHIL) was converted into a public limited company in 1994. It was established to take over a going concern, Bombay Drug House Pvt Ltd. This company was amalgamated with BDHIL in 1994 and, since then, it has been manufacturing a wide range of drug formulations in the antibiotic, anti-inflamatory and anti-microbial segments.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of therapeutic formulations covering wide range of pharmaceuticals.BDH offers a full range of Oral Solid Dosages (OSD) technologies. Our research And development centre at Kandivali, Mumbai, is equipped to undertake formulation development projects on new Novel Drug Delivery System (NDDS).It came out with a public issue in Feb.95, aggregating Rs 6.10 cr to modernise and expand its production facilities and to augment long-term working capital. BDHIL has entered into a MoU with the Nepothene Group Pvt Ltd, Nepal, to provide assistance in setting up a pharmaceutical company there. The expansion-cum-modernisation project commenced commercial production from May, 1999.During the year 2000-2001 the company has taken up expansion and modernisation project and the project has been financed by Term Loan from Banks. The company has repaid Rs.152.21 lacs of Term Loan.The Company commissioned two units of wind turbines 0.8 MW each at Jaisalmer Dist., in Rajasthan. It ventured into agro products business in 2021-22.
The BDH Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹341 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BDH Industries Ltd is ₹196.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BDH Industries Ltd is 20.43 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BDH Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BDH Industries Ltd is ₹226.2 and ₹417.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BDH Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.36%, 3 Years at 34.66%, 1 Year at 40.98%, 6 Month at -1.30%, 3 Month at 2.25% and 1 Month at -5.48%.
