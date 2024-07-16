Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Schedule III PartA ParaA (4)(a)of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 recommended dividend of Rs. 4.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March 2024, subject to approval of members by ordinary resolution at the ensuing 34th Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 read with relevant rules, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for the purpose of 34th AGM and determining members entitled for dividend, if declared at the 34th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)