BDH Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.1
8.74
8.12
5.17
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.78
-0.96
-0.75
Tax paid
-2.33
-2.38
-2.17
-1.41
Working capital
-0.33
4.99
9.66
1.37
Other operating items
Operating
5.81
10.56
14.64
4.38
Capital expenditure
-0.04
0
0.32
0.41
Free cash flow
5.76
10.57
14.97
4.79
Equity raised
72.55
63.07
51.67
46.14
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-6.26
-0.71
1.97
-0.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.29
Net in cash
72.05
72.93
68.61
51.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.