BDH Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.1

8.74

8.12

5.17

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.78

-0.96

-0.75

Tax paid

-2.33

-2.38

-2.17

-1.41

Working capital

-0.33

4.99

9.66

1.37

Other operating items

Operating

5.81

10.56

14.64

4.38

Capital expenditure

-0.04

0

0.32

0.41

Free cash flow

5.76

10.57

14.97

4.79

Equity raised

72.55

63.07

51.67

46.14

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-6.26

-0.71

1.97

-0.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.29

Net in cash

72.05

72.93

68.61

51.6

