|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
69.39
57.45
59.47
41.01
yoy growth (%)
20.78
-3.4
45.02
-6.1
Raw materials
-48.97
-37.18
-36.15
-24.04
As % of sales
70.57
64.71
60.78
58.62
Employee costs
-6.61
-6.25
-7.49
-6.25
As % of sales
9.53
10.88
12.6
15.24
Other costs
-4.71
-5.5
-6.85
-5.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.79
9.57
11.51
13.04
Operating profit
9.08
8.51
8.97
5.36
OPM
13.08
14.81
15.09
13.08
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.78
-0.96
-0.75
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.28
-0.68
-0.25
Other income
0.88
1.3
0.79
0.81
Profit before tax
9.1
8.74
8.12
5.17
Taxes
-2.33
-2.38
-2.17
-1.41
Tax rate
-25.6
-27.28
-26.81
-27.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.77
6.35
5.94
3.76
Exceptional items
0.44
0
0
0
Net profit
7.22
6.35
5.94
3.76
yoy growth (%)
13.58
7.01
57.84
12.83
NPM
10.4
11.06
9.99
9.18
