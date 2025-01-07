iifl-logo-icon 1
BDH Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

346.9
(1.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

69.39

57.45

59.47

41.01

yoy growth (%)

20.78

-3.4

45.02

-6.1

Raw materials

-48.97

-37.18

-36.15

-24.04

As % of sales

70.57

64.71

60.78

58.62

Employee costs

-6.61

-6.25

-7.49

-6.25

As % of sales

9.53

10.88

12.6

15.24

Other costs

-4.71

-5.5

-6.85

-5.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.79

9.57

11.51

13.04

Operating profit

9.08

8.51

8.97

5.36

OPM

13.08

14.81

15.09

13.08

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.78

-0.96

-0.75

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.28

-0.68

-0.25

Other income

0.88

1.3

0.79

0.81

Profit before tax

9.1

8.74

8.12

5.17

Taxes

-2.33

-2.38

-2.17

-1.41

Tax rate

-25.6

-27.28

-26.81

-27.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.77

6.35

5.94

3.76

Exceptional items

0.44

0

0

0

Net profit

7.22

6.35

5.94

3.76

yoy growth (%)

13.58

7.01

57.84

12.83

NPM

10.4

11.06

9.99

9.18

