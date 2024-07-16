|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|16 Jul 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Rs.4.5000 per share(45%)Final Dividend & A.G.M Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 read with relevant rules, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for the purpose of 34th AGM and determining members entitled for dividend, if declared at the 34th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.