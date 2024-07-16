The 34th Annual General Meeting of members of Company will be held on Friday,9th August 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 read with relevant rules, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for the purpose of 34th AGM and determining members entitled for dividend, if declared at the 34th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024) The proceedings of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday 9th August 2024 through VC/OVAM are enclosed herewith for information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)