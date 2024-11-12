Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

BDH INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 of the financial year 2024-25. The Board of Directors of the Company approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 of the financial year 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

BDH INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 of the financial year 2024-25. The Board of Directors of the Company approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 of the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 9 May 2024

BDH INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company have approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024