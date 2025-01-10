iifl-logo-icon 1
Beacon Trusteeship Ltd Balance Sheet

99.5
(-1.92%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.02

3.02

2.62

2.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.11

7.09

1.69

0.58

Net Worth

14.13

10.11

4.31

3.2

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

2

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.03

0

Total Liabilities

14.13

10.11

6.34

3.2

Fixed Assets

1.55

1.22

0.62

0.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.17

0.17

0.13

0.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.03

0.01

Networking Capital

11.8

6.72

4.65

1.32

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.16

3.39

1.28

1.25

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

16.01

10.04

5.74

0.99

Sundry Creditors

-0.36

-0.66

-0.49

-0.24

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-8.01

-6.05

-1.88

-0.68

Cash

0.6

2.01

0.91

1.61

Total Assets

14.12

10.12

6.34

3.21

