Beacon Trusteeship Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.02
3.02
2.62
2.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.11
7.09
1.69
0.58
Net Worth
14.13
10.11
4.31
3.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
2
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
14.13
10.11
6.34
3.2
Fixed Assets
1.55
1.22
0.62
0.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.17
0.17
0.13
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.03
0.01
Networking Capital
11.8
6.72
4.65
1.32
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.16
3.39
1.28
1.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.01
10.04
5.74
0.99
Sundry Creditors
-0.36
-0.66
-0.49
-0.24
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.01
-6.05
-1.88
-0.68
Cash
0.6
2.01
0.91
1.61
Total Assets
14.12
10.12
6.34
3.21
