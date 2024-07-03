iifl-logo-icon 1
Beacon Trusteeship Ltd Annually Results

102.5
(0.69%)
Jan 9, 2025|01:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

19.92

14.81

10.03

5.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.92

14.81

10.03

5.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.01

0.94

0.48

0.22

Total Income

20.93

15.74

10.51

5.6

Total Expenditure

13.04

9.83

5.17

3.86

PBIDT

7.89

5.92

5.34

1.75

Interest

0

0

0.1

0.05

PBDT

7.89

5.92

5.24

1.7

Depreciation

0.82

0.57

0.34

0.19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.91

1.5

1.28

0.56

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5.16

3.85

3.62

0.95

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.16

3.85

3.62

0.95

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.16

3.85

3.62

0.95

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.63

12.73

11.97

36.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.19

3.02

3.02

2.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

39.6

39.97

53.24

32.52

PBDTM(%)

39.6

39.97

52.24

31.59

PATM(%)

25.9

25.99

36.09

17.65

