Beacon Trusteeship Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
19.92
14.81
10.03
5.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.92
14.81
10.03
5.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.01
0.94
0.48
0.22
Total Income
20.93
15.74
10.51
5.6
Total Expenditure
13.04
9.83
5.17
3.86
PBIDT
7.89
5.92
5.34
1.75
Interest
0
0
0.1
0.05
PBDT
7.89
5.92
5.24
1.7
Depreciation
0.82
0.57
0.34
0.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.91
1.5
1.28
0.56
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
5.16
3.85
3.62
0.95
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.16
3.85
3.62
0.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.16
3.85
3.62
0.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.63
12.73
11.97
36.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.19
3.02
3.02
2.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
39.6
39.97
53.24
32.52
PBDTM(%)
39.6
39.97
52.24
31.59
PATM(%)
25.9
25.99
36.09
17.65
