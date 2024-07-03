Summary

Beacon Trusteeship Limited was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 23, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is a SEBI registered Debenture Trustee, which provides wide range of trusteeship service across various sectors such as Debenture Trustee Services, Security Trustee Services, Trustee to Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), Trustee to ESOP, Securitization Trustee, Bond Trusteeship Services, Escrow Services, Safe keeping and other allied services. The Company is currently managed by group of professionals expertise in the field of Investment Banking, Finance, Debt Syndication and financial services at large. It provides trusteeship services by acting as intermediary between the Issuer company or entity and investors.The Company as a Debenture Trustee plays a pivotal role in their Scope of work under trusteeship services includes Due diligence, Custodial services, Monitoring compliance, Documentation, Disclosures, Record keeping etc. As a trustee, it plays a crucial role in maintaining investor confidence by safeguarding their interests and promoting transparency and accountability.The Company with the help of a technology, a dedicated legal and compliance team for each of its products like Debenture Trusteeship, Security Trustee for Loans, Alternative Investment Funds, Securitization and Escrow, are able to execute transactions as per clients needs. The Company has built its own client-fa

