Open₹102
Prev. Close₹102.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.33
Day's High₹102
Day's Low₹97.1
52 Week's High₹151
52 Week's Low₹84.15
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)175.41
P/E35.79
EPS2.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.02
3.02
2.62
2.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.11
7.09
1.69
0.58
Net Worth
14.13
10.11
4.31
3.2
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
19.92
14.81
10.03
5.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.92
14.81
10.03
5.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.01
0.94
0.48
0.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pratapsingk Indrajitsingh Nathani
Director & Compliance Officer
Kaustubk Kiran Kulkami
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Bhasin
Independent Director
Vasan Paulraj
Independent Director
Sanjay Sinha
Independent Director
Bhoomika Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratibha Tripathi
Reports by Beacon Trusteeship Ltd
Summary
Beacon Trusteeship Limited was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 23, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is a SEBI registered Debenture Trustee, which provides wide range of trusteeship service across various sectors such as Debenture Trustee Services, Security Trustee Services, Trustee to Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), Trustee to ESOP, Securitization Trustee, Bond Trusteeship Services, Escrow Services, Safe keeping and other allied services. The Company is currently managed by group of professionals expertise in the field of Investment Banking, Finance, Debt Syndication and financial services at large. It provides trusteeship services by acting as intermediary between the Issuer company or entity and investors.The Company as a Debenture Trustee plays a pivotal role in their Scope of work under trusteeship services includes Due diligence, Custodial services, Monitoring compliance, Documentation, Disclosures, Record keeping etc. As a trustee, it plays a crucial role in maintaining investor confidence by safeguarding their interests and promoting transparency and accountability.The Company with the help of a technology, a dedicated legal and compliance team for each of its products like Debenture Trusteeship, Security Trustee for Loans, Alternative Investment Funds, Securitization and Escrow, are able to execute transactions as per clients needs. The Company has built its own client-fa
The Beacon Trusteeship Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹97.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Beacon Trusteeship Ltd is ₹175.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Beacon Trusteeship Ltd is 35.79 and 4.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Beacon Trusteeship Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Beacon Trusteeship Ltd is ₹84.15 and ₹151 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Beacon Trusteeship Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 8.31%, 6 Month at -21.63%, 3 Month at -15.20% and 1 Month at -3.90%.
