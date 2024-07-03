iifl-logo-icon 1
Beacon Trusteeship Ltd Share Price

97.1
(-5.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:03 PM

  • Open102
  • Day's High102
  • 52 Wk High151
  • Prev. Close102.35
  • Day's Low97.1
  • 52 Wk Low 84.15
  • Turnover (lac)22.33
  • P/E35.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)175.41
  • Div. Yield0
Beacon Trusteeship Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

102

Prev. Close

102.35

Turnover(Lac.)

22.33

Day's High

102

Day's Low

97.1

52 Week's High

151

52 Week's Low

84.15

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

175.41

P/E

35.79

EPS

2.86

Divi. Yield

0

Beacon Trusteeship Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Beacon Trusteeship Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Beacon Trusteeship Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|03:15 PM

06 Jan, 2025|03:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.14%

Non-Promoter- 4.89%

Institutions: 4.89%

Non-Institutions: 48.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Beacon Trusteeship Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.02

3.02

2.62

2.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.11

7.09

1.69

0.58

Net Worth

14.13

10.11

4.31

3.2

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

19.92

14.81

10.03

5.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.92

14.81

10.03

5.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.01

0.94

0.48

0.22

Beacon Trusteeship Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Beacon Trusteeship Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pratapsingk Indrajitsingh Nathani

Director & Compliance Officer

Kaustubk Kiran Kulkami

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Bhasin

Independent Director

Vasan Paulraj

Independent Director

Sanjay Sinha

Independent Director

Bhoomika Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratibha Tripathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Beacon Trusteeship Ltd

Summary

Beacon Trusteeship Limited was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 23, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is a SEBI registered Debenture Trustee, which provides wide range of trusteeship service across various sectors such as Debenture Trustee Services, Security Trustee Services, Trustee to Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), Trustee to ESOP, Securitization Trustee, Bond Trusteeship Services, Escrow Services, Safe keeping and other allied services. The Company is currently managed by group of professionals expertise in the field of Investment Banking, Finance, Debt Syndication and financial services at large. It provides trusteeship services by acting as intermediary between the Issuer company or entity and investors.The Company as a Debenture Trustee plays a pivotal role in their Scope of work under trusteeship services includes Due diligence, Custodial services, Monitoring compliance, Documentation, Disclosures, Record keeping etc. As a trustee, it plays a crucial role in maintaining investor confidence by safeguarding their interests and promoting transparency and accountability.The Company with the help of a technology, a dedicated legal and compliance team for each of its products like Debenture Trusteeship, Security Trustee for Loans, Alternative Investment Funds, Securitization and Escrow, are able to execute transactions as per clients needs. The Company has built its own client-fa
Company FAQs

What is the Beacon Trusteeship Ltd share price today?

The Beacon Trusteeship Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹97.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Beacon Trusteeship Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Beacon Trusteeship Ltd is ₹175.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Beacon Trusteeship Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Beacon Trusteeship Ltd is 35.79 and 4.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Beacon Trusteeship Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Beacon Trusteeship Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Beacon Trusteeship Ltd is ₹84.15 and ₹151 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Beacon Trusteeship Ltd?

Beacon Trusteeship Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 8.31%, 6 Month at -21.63%, 3 Month at -15.20% and 1 Month at -3.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Beacon Trusteeship Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Beacon Trusteeship Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.15 %
Institutions - 4.89 %
Public - 48.96 %

