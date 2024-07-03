Beacon Trusteeship Ltd Summary

Beacon Trusteeship Limited was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 23, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is a SEBI registered Debenture Trustee, which provides wide range of trusteeship service across various sectors such as Debenture Trustee Services, Security Trustee Services, Trustee to Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), Trustee to ESOP, Securitization Trustee, Bond Trusteeship Services, Escrow Services, Safe keeping and other allied services. The Company is currently managed by group of professionals expertise in the field of Investment Banking, Finance, Debt Syndication and financial services at large. It provides trusteeship services by acting as intermediary between the Issuer company or entity and investors.The Company as a Debenture Trustee plays a pivotal role in their Scope of work under trusteeship services includes Due diligence, Custodial services, Monitoring compliance, Documentation, Disclosures, Record keeping etc. As a trustee, it plays a crucial role in maintaining investor confidence by safeguarding their interests and promoting transparency and accountability.The Company with the help of a technology, a dedicated legal and compliance team for each of its products like Debenture Trusteeship, Security Trustee for Loans, Alternative Investment Funds, Securitization and Escrow, are able to execute transactions as per clients needs. The Company has built its own client-facing ERP System, a platform for Securitization & a Covenant Monitoring Tech Platform, demonstrating their adaption and flexibility to the new age business and ease of doing business for the customers.The Company has recently expanded its locational presence by opening Business office at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) which is an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in order to increase reach and obtain various regulatory advantages. As a Debenture Trustee, it enters into a formal agreement with the Issuer company to issue Debentures of any type including Non-Convertible Debentures. The terms & scope of work is generally governed by such formal agreements apart from the regulatory obligations applicable from SEBI, RBI or any other competent authority. The Company as a trustee conducts Due-diligence and periodic monitoring, ensure compliance with SEBI (Debenture Trustee) Regulations, 1993, SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, SEBI LODR Regulations and relevant applicable circulars and guidelines. As a Trustee to Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), it enters into formal agreement with Settlor who is desired to set up the Alternative Investment Fund and appoints the Company as trustee under the same agreement. As Securitization Trustee, it settles trust for the purpose of securitization.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer aggregating 5500000 Equity Shares comprising 3900000 Fresh Issue and 1600000 Offer for Sale.