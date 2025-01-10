Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.09
19.09
19.09
19.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
923.69
791.75
684.52
529.37
Net Worth
942.78
810.84
703.61
548.46
Minority Interest
Debt
223.49
223.56
275.64
154.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.2
21.41
21.71
22.6
Total Liabilities
1,175.47
1,055.81
1,000.96
725.99
Fixed Assets
595.6
463.56
220.23
228.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
186.24
211.38
105.43
76.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.02
0
0
Networking Capital
388.79
379.52
668.26
391.55
Inventories
218.5
226.39
279.66
248.7
Inventory Days
103.82
Sundry Debtors
153.96
175.57
159.65
158.19
Debtor Days
66.03
Other Current Assets
102.37
44.54
277.81
36.49
Sundry Creditors
-50.7
-34
-35.07
-38.24
Creditor Days
15.96
Other Current Liabilities
-35.34
-32.98
-13.79
-13.59
Cash
4.85
1.33
7.05
30
Total Assets
1,175.48
1,055.81
1,000.97
725.99
