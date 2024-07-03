Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
747.13
842.57
915.94
560.67
606.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
747.13
842.57
915.94
560.67
606.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
38.82
13.13
5.49
4.89
6.64
Total Income
785.95
855.7
921.43
565.55
612.88
Total Expenditure
644.08
717.55
735.9
475.29
512.56
PBIDT
141.87
138.15
185.53
90.26
100.31
Interest
8.38
7.46
8.85
6.39
8.02
PBDT
133.49
130.69
176.68
83.88
92.29
Depreciation
16.69
15.96
14.21
14.27
17.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
19
31
41
18.5
19.85
Deferred Tax
4.74
-0.99
1.39
2.6
-7.48
Reported Profit After Tax
93.06
84.72
120.08
48.51
62.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
93.06
84.72
120.08
49.17
63.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
93.06
84.72
120.08
49.17
63.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
49.1
44.65
63.32
25.78
33.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.09
19.09
19.09
19.09
19.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.98
16.39
20.25
16.09
16.54
PBDTM(%)
17.86
15.51
19.28
14.96
15.22
PATM(%)
12.45
10.05
13.11
8.65
10.34
