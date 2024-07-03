Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹694.95
Prev. Close₹688.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.48
Day's High₹700
Day's Low₹667.65
52 Week's High₹845
52 Week's Low₹549
Book Value₹526.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,295.66
P/E10.33
EPS66.66
Divi. Yield0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.09
19.09
19.09
19.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
923.69
791.75
684.52
529.37
Net Worth
942.78
810.84
703.61
548.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
874.31
811.97
978.23
721.17
yoy growth (%)
7.67
-16.99
35.64
38.86
Raw materials
-555.16
-478.82
-657.48
-484.59
As % of sales
63.49
58.97
67.21
67.19
Employee costs
-29.54
-28.71
-18.23
-14.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
107.11
92.65
110
53.33
Depreciation
-22.37
-23.05
-14.99
-14.81
Tax paid
-26.64
-14.51
-39.21
-18.84
Working capital
95.79
8.35
63.54
58.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.67
-16.99
35.64
38.86
Op profit growth
8.01
-6.87
58.38
29.02
EBIT growth
13.89
-19.93
77.97
41.9
Net profit growth
2.98
10.37
105.27
78.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,000.5
1,128.42
1,298.96
874.31
811.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,000.5
1,128.42
1,298.96
874.31
811.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
48.55
13.89
15.36
5.32
1.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Suresh Chand Bansal
Executive Director & CEO
Mukesh Chand Bansal
Executive Director
Vikas Bansal
Whole-time Director
Gautam Bansal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Manav Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rabindra Kumar Sahoo
Independent Director
S Dasgupta
Independent Director
Bharat Kumar Nadhani
Independent Director
Pranab Kumar Chakrabarty
Independent Director
Shalini Jain.
Independent Director
Sandip Kumar Kejriwal
Reports by Beekay Steel Industries Ltd
Summary
Beekay Steel Industries Limited was incorporated on March 28, 1981. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of Hot Rolled Steel Sections, Bright Bars, Structural Items and Thermo Mechanical Treatment (TMT) Bars. The products have diverse direct industrial and manufacturing applications, including construction of tanks, railway cars, engineering equipment, automobiles and truck parts. The customized rolled steel products of different sizes; shapes and grades are intended to meet the requisite requirements of customers.The Company commenced production in Unit II of Beekay Special Steel in Vizag in 2019. It strengthened retail marketing by acquiring the business of soleselling distributors in Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune effective from 1st February, 2020. Further, the Company acquired an integrated steel plant of appx 1,000 Cr Asset value in Odisha through SARFAESI route in 2021.
Read More
The Beekay Steel Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹679.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd is ₹1295.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd is 10.33 and 1.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Beekay Steel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd is ₹549 and ₹845 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.29%, 3 Years at 23.84%, 1 Year at 7.39%, 6 Month at -11.10%, 3 Month at -2.29% and 1 Month at 3.22%.
