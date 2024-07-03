iifl-logo-icon 1
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Share Price

679.35
(-1.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:30:00 AM

  • Open694.95
  • Day's High700
  • 52 Wk High845
  • Prev. Close688.3
  • Day's Low667.65
  • 52 Wk Low 549
  • Turnover (lac)6.48
  • P/E10.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value526.04
  • EPS66.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,295.66
  • Div. Yield0.15
No Records Found

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

694.95

Prev. Close

688.3

Turnover(Lac.)

6.48

Day's High

700

Day's Low

667.65

52 Week's High

845

52 Week's Low

549

Book Value

526.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,295.66

P/E

10.33

EPS

66.66

Divi. Yield

0.15

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.49%

Non-Promoter- 28.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.09

19.09

19.09

19.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

923.69

791.75

684.52

529.37

Net Worth

942.78

810.84

703.61

548.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

874.31

811.97

978.23

721.17

yoy growth (%)

7.67

-16.99

35.64

38.86

Raw materials

-555.16

-478.82

-657.48

-484.59

As % of sales

63.49

58.97

67.21

67.19

Employee costs

-29.54

-28.71

-18.23

-14.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

107.11

92.65

110

53.33

Depreciation

-22.37

-23.05

-14.99

-14.81

Tax paid

-26.64

-14.51

-39.21

-18.84

Working capital

95.79

8.35

63.54

58.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.67

-16.99

35.64

38.86

Op profit growth

8.01

-6.87

58.38

29.02

EBIT growth

13.89

-19.93

77.97

41.9

Net profit growth

2.98

10.37

105.27

78.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,000.5

1,128.42

1,298.96

874.31

811.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,000.5

1,128.42

1,298.96

874.31

811.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

48.55

13.89

15.36

5.32

1.66

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Beekay Steel Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Suresh Chand Bansal

Executive Director & CEO

Mukesh Chand Bansal

Executive Director

Vikas Bansal

Whole-time Director

Gautam Bansal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Manav Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rabindra Kumar Sahoo

Independent Director

S Dasgupta

Independent Director

Bharat Kumar Nadhani

Independent Director

Pranab Kumar Chakrabarty

Independent Director

Shalini Jain.

Independent Director

Sandip Kumar Kejriwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Beekay Steel Industries Ltd

Summary

Beekay Steel Industries Limited was incorporated on March 28, 1981. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of Hot Rolled Steel Sections, Bright Bars, Structural Items and Thermo Mechanical Treatment (TMT) Bars. The products have diverse direct industrial and manufacturing applications, including construction of tanks, railway cars, engineering equipment, automobiles and truck parts. The customized rolled steel products of different sizes; shapes and grades are intended to meet the requisite requirements of customers.The Company commenced production in Unit II of Beekay Special Steel in Vizag in 2019. It strengthened retail marketing by acquiring the business of soleselling distributors in Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune effective from 1st February, 2020. Further, the Company acquired an integrated steel plant of appx 1,000 Cr Asset value in Odisha through SARFAESI route in 2021.
Company FAQs

What is the Beekay Steel Industries Ltd share price today?

The Beekay Steel Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹679.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd is ₹1295.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd is 10.33 and 1.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Beekay Steel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd is ₹549 and ₹845 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd?

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.29%, 3 Years at 23.84%, 1 Year at 7.39%, 6 Month at -11.10%, 3 Month at -2.29% and 1 Month at 3.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Beekay Steel Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.50 %

