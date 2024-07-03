Summary

Beekay Steel Industries Limited was incorporated on March 28, 1981. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of Hot Rolled Steel Sections, Bright Bars, Structural Items and Thermo Mechanical Treatment (TMT) Bars. The products have diverse direct industrial and manufacturing applications, including construction of tanks, railway cars, engineering equipment, automobiles and truck parts. The customized rolled steel products of different sizes; shapes and grades are intended to meet the requisite requirements of customers.The Company commenced production in Unit II of Beekay Special Steel in Vizag in 2019. It strengthened retail marketing by acquiring the business of soleselling distributors in Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune effective from 1st February, 2020. Further, the Company acquired an integrated steel plant of appx 1,000 Cr Asset value in Odisha through SARFAESI route in 2021.

