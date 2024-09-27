Fixed the date, venue and approved the Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Directors Report of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24 to be held on Friday, 27 September, 2024 through video conferring (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by MCA/SEBI. Proceedings of 43rd Annual General Meeting held on 27th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Outcome of Annual General Meeting & Results - 27.09.2024 Scrutinizers Report - Evoting Results -43rd AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)