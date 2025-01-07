iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

677.8
(3.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:21:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Beekay Steel Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

874.31

811.97

978.23

721.17

yoy growth (%)

7.67

-16.99

35.64

38.86

Raw materials

-555.16

-478.82

-657.48

-484.59

As % of sales

63.49

58.97

67.21

67.19

Employee costs

-29.54

-28.71

-18.23

-14.99

As % of sales

3.37

3.53

1.86

2.07

Other costs

-155.36

-180.16

-169.05

-137.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.77

22.18

17.28

19.04

Operating profit

134.23

124.27

133.45

84.25

OPM

15.35

15.3

13.64

11.68

Depreciation

-22.37

-23.05

-14.99

-14.81

Interest expense

-10.06

-10.22

-18.49

-18.86

Other income

5.31

1.66

10.04

2.76

Profit before tax

107.11

92.65

110

53.33

Taxes

-26.64

-14.51

-39.21

-18.84

Tax rate

-24.87

-15.66

-35.64

-35.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

80.47

78.14

70.79

34.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

80.47

78.14

70.79

34.48

yoy growth (%)

2.98

10.37

105.27

78.56

NPM

9.2

9.62

7.23

4.78

Beekay Steel Ind : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Beekay Steel Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.