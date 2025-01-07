Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
874.31
811.97
978.23
721.17
yoy growth (%)
7.67
-16.99
35.64
38.86
Raw materials
-555.16
-478.82
-657.48
-484.59
As % of sales
63.49
58.97
67.21
67.19
Employee costs
-29.54
-28.71
-18.23
-14.99
As % of sales
3.37
3.53
1.86
2.07
Other costs
-155.36
-180.16
-169.05
-137.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.77
22.18
17.28
19.04
Operating profit
134.23
124.27
133.45
84.25
OPM
15.35
15.3
13.64
11.68
Depreciation
-22.37
-23.05
-14.99
-14.81
Interest expense
-10.06
-10.22
-18.49
-18.86
Other income
5.31
1.66
10.04
2.76
Profit before tax
107.11
92.65
110
53.33
Taxes
-26.64
-14.51
-39.21
-18.84
Tax rate
-24.87
-15.66
-35.64
-35.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
80.47
78.14
70.79
34.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
80.47
78.14
70.79
34.48
yoy growth (%)
2.98
10.37
105.27
78.56
NPM
9.2
9.62
7.23
4.78
