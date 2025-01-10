To

The Members of

Beekay Steel Industries Limited.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement of BEEKAY STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss(including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the Standalone state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone profit, Standalone total comprehensive income, Standalone changes in equity and its Standalone cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements of four branches included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements reflect total assets of Rs. 42.74 Crore as at March 31, 2024 and total revenues of Rs. 118.39 Crores for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. The financial statements of this Branch have been audited by the Branch Auditor u/s 143(8) of Companies Act, 2013 along with the rules and regulations thereunder, whose report has been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this Branch, is based solely on the report of such Branch Auditors.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, (but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon), which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, and additional information excluding those referred above that would be included in this Annual Report, which is expected to be made available to us after the date of our report. Our Opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the additional information, as mentioned above, that would be included in the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

"The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also : Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

a) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

b) The reports on the accounts of the branch offices of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by Branch Auditors have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of the Cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under

Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f ) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure A. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

h) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph b above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) and paragraph i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone financial statements.

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material forseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall,whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) (a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used multiple accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in accounting softwares, except for modifications, if any, made by certain users with priveledged access in some applications and for direct database changes for all the accounting softwares. During the course of performing our procedures, except for the aforesaid instances of audit trail not maintained where the question of our commenting on whether the audit trail has been tampered with does not arise, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For RUSTAGI & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration Number.: 314194E

S. K. RUSTAGI

(Partner)

Membership No. 051860

UDIN No.: 24051860BKCFZG5712

Place: 59, Bentinck Street, Kolkata - 700 069

Date: 30th day of May, 2024

Annexure - A to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f ) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Beekay Steel Industries Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BEEKAY STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

3. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

6. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company.

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

7. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

8. Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For RUSTAGI & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration Number.: 314194E

S. K. RUSTAGI

(Partner)

Membership No. 051860

UDIN No.: 24051860BKCFZG5712

Place: 59, Bentinck Street, Kolkata - 700 069

Date: 30th day of May, 2024

Annexure - B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members Beekay Steel Industries Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property Plant and Equipment.

(ii) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties, disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statements does not arise.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned during the year, new working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company, except as stated in the Note no. 17 (ii) (B) of Notes to Accounts.

(iii) (a) The Company has, during the year, made investments in two companies and one mutual fund scheme as a part of its treasury department, granted unsecured loans to one company and 119 employees, no guarantees were provided during the year. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans and guarantees to subsidiaries, associates and to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are as per the table given below:

Amount (Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Guarantee / Security Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Beekay Utkal Steel Private Limited (Subsidiary Company) Nil 97.50 Others Nil 48.61 Balance outstanding (gross) as at balance sheet date in respect of the above cases Beekay Utkal Steel Private Limited (Subsidiary Company) Nil 1,747.50 Others Nil 71.12

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments, guarantees and loans, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made, guarantees provided and loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest, based on the information and explanations provided by the Company.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans and advances which are in the nature of loans, schedules of repayment of principal and interest have been stipulated and the receipt and repayment of the same are regular. (d) In respect of the aforesaid loans and advances, no repayments have become overdue, hence reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable.

(e) In respect of the aforesaid loans and advances, which are in the nature of loans, no cases have been found during the year, where the loans had been renewed, extended or fresh loans were granted to settle the overdues of the same parties, hence reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable.

(f The Company has not granted any loans or advances, in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, hence, reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any transaction of investments, guarantees and security. In respect of loan, provision of section 185 and 186 of the companies Act have been complied with.

(v) No deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits has been accepted. Therefore, the provision of clause 3(v) of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain Cost records as specified under section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained, we have, however not, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as on 31 March 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Statement of Disputed Dues

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount * (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 8.31 1998-1999 High Court, Kolkata Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 62.86 January 2014 to December 2014 CESTAT, Kolkata Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 148.09 January 2016 to April2017 CESTAT, Kolkata Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 0.70 May 2017 to June 2017 CESTAT, Kolkata Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 7.10 July12 to Sep14 CESTAT, Hyderabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 5.11 Oct14 to Sep15 CESTAT, Hyderabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 8.81 July12 to March14 CESTAT, Chennai Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 6.87 April15 to March16 CESTAT, Chennai Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 89.79 07/2010 to 11/2012 & 12/2012 to 09/2013 Custom, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Regional Bench at Hyderabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 5.06 Oct13 to March15 CESTAT, Hyderabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 10.23 April15 to June17 CESTAT, Hyderabad Sales Tax Law Sales Tax 6.54 2014-15 to 30.06.2017 Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal Sales Tax Law Sales Tax 0.44 2017-18 ( Up to The Appellate Deputy 30.06.2017) Commissioner of Commercial Taxes ( South), Chennai GST Law GST 6.86 2017-18 GST Appellate Authority, Visakhapatnam GST Law GST 38.78 01.07.2017 to 31.03.2020 GST Appellate Authority, Visakhapatnam GST Law GST 11.07 2017-18 GST Appellate Authority, Visakhapatnam Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 428.09 2011-2012 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal-26) , Ayyakar Bhavan Poorva, Kolkata Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 20.06 2021-22 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal-20) , Ayyakar Bhavan Poorva, Kolkata

* These amounts are net of amount paid/adjusted

Details of statutory dues in which full amount has been deposited, but the cases are still under protest as on March 31, 2024 are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 2005-2008 High Court, Ranchi, Jharkhand-JSR Sales Tax Law Sales Tax 2008-2011 The Appellate Tribunal, Commercial Taxes, Visakhapatnam-VIZAG Sales Tax Law Sales Tax 2008-2011 The Appellate Deputy Commissioner, Vijayawada -VIZAG Sales Tax Law Sales Tax 2013-2014 Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal-VIZAG Sales Tax Law Sales Tax 2013-2014 & 2014-2015 Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal-VIZAG Sales Tax Law Sales Tax 2014-15 to 30.06.2017 Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal-VIZAG Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 2014-15 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal-26) , Ayyakar Bhavan Poorva, Kolkata Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 2015-16 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal-26) , Ayyakar Bhavan Poorva, Kolkata

(viii) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, no transactions which has not been recorded in the Books of Account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the Tax Assessments under the Income Tax Act,1961 (43 of 1961). Therefore the provision of Clause 3(viii) of the said Order is not applicable to Company. (ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis , for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates.

(f ) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f ) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information & explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by or on the company, noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been reported of any such case.

(b) We have not filed any report u/s 143(12) of the Companies Act in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As per information given to us, no whistle blower complaint has been received during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii)(a),(b) & (c) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

(xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of the Act.The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information & explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; (c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve bank of India, and hence the clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The group does not contain any Core Investment Company, hence, Clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) According to the information & explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore the provision of clause 3(xviii) of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no ongoing projects and further the company has no unspent amount required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act

(b) The Company has no amount remaining unspent under section 135(5) of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project. Therefore,the provision of clause 3(xx)(b) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company. (xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For RUSTAGI & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration Number.: 314194E

S. K. RUSTAGI

(Partner)

Membership No. 051860

UDIN No.: 24051860BKCFZG5712

Place: 59, Bentinck Street, Kolkata - 700 069

Date: 30th day of May, 2024