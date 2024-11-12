iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Board Meeting

643.95
(0.23%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Beekay Steel Ind CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Beekay Steel Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider and approve: 1) the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2) Other businesses as per the agenda. 3) Any other business with kind permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting & Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Beekay Steel Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting the Board will consider & approve:- 1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2) To fix the date of AGM etc and agendas as per attached notice. Reg_30 of SEBI LODR- Outcome of BM 1) Re-appointed Mr. Gautam Bansal as a WTD for a period of Five years w.e.f. 01.06.2025 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM. 2) Re-appointed Mr. Pranab Kumar Chakrabarty as an ID for 2nd term for a period of 2 years w.e.f. 13.02.2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202416 May 2024
Beekay Steel Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the Company at Lansdowne Towers 4th Floor 2/1A Sarat Bose Road Kolkata - 700020 on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 2.30 P.M. to consider inter-alia and approve the following businesses:- 1) To consider & approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter & Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2) To consider & recommend Dividend subject to approval of Members. Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2024 under Reg 33 Board approves and recommends dividend for shareholders approval OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting23 Mar 202423 Mar 2024
Appointment of Independent Directors & approval of Notice of Postal Ballot Appointment of Ids
Board Meeting12 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Beekay Steel Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months ended 31st December 2023; 2) Any other matter with kind permission of the Chair. With further reference to our letter dated 31st January 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. 12th February 2024, inter alia, has reviewed and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine-months ended on 31st December 2023 and the same are attached along with the Limited Review Report as issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company and placed before the Board pursuant to Regulation 30(6) and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Beekay Steel Ind: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Beekay Steel Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.