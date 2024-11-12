Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Beekay Steel Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider and approve: 1) the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2) Other businesses as per the agenda. 3) Any other business with kind permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting & Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Beekay Steel Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting the Board will consider & approve:- 1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2) To fix the date of AGM etc and agendas as per attached notice. Reg_30 of SEBI LODR- Outcome of BM 1) Re-appointed Mr. Gautam Bansal as a WTD for a period of Five years w.e.f. 01.06.2025 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM. 2) Re-appointed Mr. Pranab Kumar Chakrabarty as an ID for 2nd term for a period of 2 years w.e.f. 13.02.2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

Beekay Steel Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the Company at Lansdowne Towers 4th Floor 2/1A Sarat Bose Road Kolkata - 700020 on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 2.30 P.M. to consider inter-alia and approve the following businesses:- 1) To consider & approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter & Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2) To consider & recommend Dividend subject to approval of Members. Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2024 under Reg 33 Board approves and recommends dividend for shareholders approval OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Appointment of Independent Directors & approval of Notice of Postal Ballot Appointment of Ids

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024