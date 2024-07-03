iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Company Summary

610.2
(-6.55%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Summary

Beekay Steel Industries Limited was incorporated on March 28, 1981. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of Hot Rolled Steel Sections, Bright Bars, Structural Items and Thermo Mechanical Treatment (TMT) Bars. The products have diverse direct industrial and manufacturing applications, including construction of tanks, railway cars, engineering equipment, automobiles and truck parts. The customized rolled steel products of different sizes; shapes and grades are intended to meet the requisite requirements of customers.The Company commenced production in Unit II of Beekay Special Steel in Vizag in 2019. It strengthened retail marketing by acquiring the business of soleselling distributors in Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune effective from 1st February, 2020. Further, the Company acquired an integrated steel plant of appx 1,000 Cr Asset value in Odisha through SARFAESI route in 2021.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.