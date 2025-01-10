Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.01
9.01
9.01
9.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
100.6
104.33
106.02
87.97
Net Worth
109.61
113.34
115.03
96.98
Minority Interest
Debt
6.25
6.83
0.88
19.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.54
5.48
0
6.61
Total Liabilities
122.4
125.65
115.91
122.99
Fixed Assets
53.45
50.71
47.87
65.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
122.35
41.03
10.02
9.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.66
13.22
10.3
13.47
Networking Capital
-66.38
19.1
33.68
34.09
Inventories
4.89
21.16
25.01
36.21
Inventory Days
165.57
268.72
Sundry Debtors
0.79
0.37
0.06
9.65
Debtor Days
0.39
71.61
Other Current Assets
4.01
5.31
17.9
7.23
Sundry Creditors
-1.66
-1.91
-1.75
-13.26
Creditor Days
11.58
98.4
Other Current Liabilities
-74.41
-5.83
-7.54
-5.74
Cash
0.32
1.61
14.02
0.82
Total Assets
122.4
125.67
115.89
122.98
