Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd Balance Sheet

161
(-1.23%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.01

9.01

9.01

9.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

100.6

104.33

106.02

87.97

Net Worth

109.61

113.34

115.03

96.98

Minority Interest

Debt

6.25

6.83

0.88

19.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

6.54

5.48

0

6.61

Total Liabilities

122.4

125.65

115.91

122.99

Fixed Assets

53.45

50.71

47.87

65.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

122.35

41.03

10.02

9.29

Deferred Tax Asset Net

12.66

13.22

10.3

13.47

Networking Capital

-66.38

19.1

33.68

34.09

Inventories

4.89

21.16

25.01

36.21

Inventory Days

165.57

268.72

Sundry Debtors

0.79

0.37

0.06

9.65

Debtor Days

0.39

71.61

Other Current Assets

4.01

5.31

17.9

7.23

Sundry Creditors

-1.66

-1.91

-1.75

-13.26

Creditor Days

11.58

98.4

Other Current Liabilities

-74.41

-5.83

-7.54

-5.74

Cash

0.32

1.61

14.02

0.82

Total Assets

122.4

125.67

115.89

122.98

