Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹160
Prev. Close₹160
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.46
Day's High₹167
Day's Low₹160
52 Week's High₹226.85
52 Week's Low₹92.4
Book Value₹121.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)144.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.63
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.01
9.01
9.01
9.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
100.6
104.33
106.02
87.97
Net Worth
109.61
113.34
115.03
96.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
55.13
49.18
110.35
121.49
yoy growth (%)
12.09
-55.43
-9.16
-6.12
Raw materials
-14.2
-12.18
-41.48
-47.92
As % of sales
25.76
24.77
37.58
39.44
Employee costs
-19.08
-17.25
-26.02
-23.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.08
8.54
-2.16
4.33
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.61
-4.6
-5.89
Tax paid
0.86
-0.22
0.77
1.56
Working capital
12.62
-1.91
-1.75
-3.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.09
-55.43
-9.16
-6.12
Op profit growth
-1.68
176.54
-68.24
-26.29
EBIT growth
5.03
4,127.34
-96.99
-39.88
Net profit growth
450.91
-347.72
-73.28
-13.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Adarsh Kanoria
Non Executive Director
Samveg A Lalbhai
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashutosh Bhagat
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Navin Nayar
Non Executive Director
Shubha Kanoria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunita Shah
Whole-time Director
Kushagra Kanoria
Independent Director
Raghav Lall
Independent Director
Mudit Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Summary
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd (BTFL), promoted by B D Kanoria was incorporated in Jul. 83 is manufacture and sale of Black Tea, Cloth and Yarn. At present the Company has interest in the business of Tea, Textiles & Real Estate.BTFL made public offer of 1.2 lac equity shares in May 1984. Bengal Tea Industries was amalgamated with BTFL with effect from Apr. 1985.The tea division of the company for its Black Tea production get the Green tea leaves from its own plantations. In the beginning the company had only three tea estates, namely, Pallorbund Tea Estates, Dooloogram Tea Estate and the Poloi Tea Estate, all in Assam. But later in 1970, the Ananda Assam Tea Co. Ltd having five tea estates was amalgamated with the company, In the year 2000 the company has sold the Pallorbund and Dooloogram Tea Estates thus leaving the company with only Ananda Tea Estate, It markets its tea under the brand name Classic Gold and Pallorbund. BTFLs Textile division come into existence by way of erstwhile Bengal Teas diversification into textiles by taking over of the Ahmedabad based Asarwa Mills in 1976, thus making it its subsidiary, In 1977, the Asarwa Mills was amalgamated with the erstwhile Bengal Tea and accordingly, Bengal Tea changed its name to Bengal Tea & Industries Ltd in the same year. And again in 1987, the Bengal Tea & Industries was amalgamated with this company. Apart from the Asarwa Mills, a composite mill located at Ahmedabad, the company had an Industrial Yarn unit and an spinning un
Read More
The Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹160 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd is ₹144.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd is 0 and 1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd is ₹92.4 and ₹226.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.71%, 3 Years at 30.47%, 1 Year at 58.42%, 6 Month at 3.83%, 3 Month at -15.37% and 1 Month at -5.47%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.