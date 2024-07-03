Summary

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd (BTFL), promoted by B D Kanoria was incorporated in Jul. 83 is manufacture and sale of Black Tea, Cloth and Yarn. At present the Company has interest in the business of Tea, Textiles & Real Estate.BTFL made public offer of 1.2 lac equity shares in May 1984. Bengal Tea Industries was amalgamated with BTFL with effect from Apr. 1985.The tea division of the company for its Black Tea production get the Green tea leaves from its own plantations. In the beginning the company had only three tea estates, namely, Pallorbund Tea Estates, Dooloogram Tea Estate and the Poloi Tea Estate, all in Assam. But later in 1970, the Ananda Assam Tea Co. Ltd having five tea estates was amalgamated with the company, In the year 2000 the company has sold the Pallorbund and Dooloogram Tea Estates thus leaving the company with only Ananda Tea Estate, It markets its tea under the brand name Classic Gold and Pallorbund. BTFLs Textile division come into existence by way of erstwhile Bengal Teas diversification into textiles by taking over of the Ahmedabad based Asarwa Mills in 1976, thus making it its subsidiary, In 1977, the Asarwa Mills was amalgamated with the erstwhile Bengal Tea and accordingly, Bengal Tea changed its name to Bengal Tea & Industries Ltd in the same year. And again in 1987, the Bengal Tea & Industries was amalgamated with this company. Apart from the Asarwa Mills, a composite mill located at Ahmedabad, the company had an Industrial Yarn unit and an spinning un

