Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd Share Price

160
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:58:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open160
  • Day's High167
  • 52 Wk High226.85
  • Prev. Close160
  • Day's Low160
  • 52 Wk Low 92.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.46
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value121.61
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)144.1
  • Div. Yield0.63
No Records Found

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

160

Prev. Close

160

Turnover(Lac.)

0.46

Day's High

167

Day's Low

160

52 Week's High

226.85

52 Week's Low

92.4

Book Value

121.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

144.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.63

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.38%

Non-Promoter- 2.12%

Institutions: 2.12%

Non-Institutions: 24.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.01

9.01

9.01

9.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

100.6

104.33

106.02

87.97

Net Worth

109.61

113.34

115.03

96.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

55.13

49.18

110.35

121.49

yoy growth (%)

12.09

-55.43

-9.16

-6.12

Raw materials

-14.2

-12.18

-41.48

-47.92

As % of sales

25.76

24.77

37.58

39.44

Employee costs

-19.08

-17.25

-26.02

-23.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.08

8.54

-2.16

4.33

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.61

-4.6

-5.89

Tax paid

0.86

-0.22

0.77

1.56

Working capital

12.62

-1.91

-1.75

-3.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.09

-55.43

-9.16

-6.12

Op profit growth

-1.68

176.54

-68.24

-26.29

EBIT growth

5.03

4,127.34

-96.99

-39.88

Net profit growth

450.91

-347.72

-73.28

-13.64

No Record Found

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Adarsh Kanoria

Non Executive Director

Samveg A Lalbhai

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashutosh Bhagat

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Navin Nayar

Non Executive Director

Shubha Kanoria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sunita Shah

Whole-time Director

Kushagra Kanoria

Independent Director

Raghav Lall

Independent Director

Mudit Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd

Summary

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd (BTFL), promoted by B D Kanoria was incorporated in Jul. 83 is manufacture and sale of Black Tea, Cloth and Yarn. At present the Company has interest in the business of Tea, Textiles & Real Estate.BTFL made public offer of 1.2 lac equity shares in May 1984. Bengal Tea Industries was amalgamated with BTFL with effect from Apr. 1985.The tea division of the company for its Black Tea production get the Green tea leaves from its own plantations. In the beginning the company had only three tea estates, namely, Pallorbund Tea Estates, Dooloogram Tea Estate and the Poloi Tea Estate, all in Assam. But later in 1970, the Ananda Assam Tea Co. Ltd having five tea estates was amalgamated with the company, In the year 2000 the company has sold the Pallorbund and Dooloogram Tea Estates thus leaving the company with only Ananda Tea Estate, It markets its tea under the brand name Classic Gold and Pallorbund. BTFLs Textile division come into existence by way of erstwhile Bengal Teas diversification into textiles by taking over of the Ahmedabad based Asarwa Mills in 1976, thus making it its subsidiary, In 1977, the Asarwa Mills was amalgamated with the erstwhile Bengal Tea and accordingly, Bengal Tea changed its name to Bengal Tea & Industries Ltd in the same year. And again in 1987, the Bengal Tea & Industries was amalgamated with this company. Apart from the Asarwa Mills, a composite mill located at Ahmedabad, the company had an Industrial Yarn unit and an spinning un
Company FAQs

What is the Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd share price today?

The Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹160 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd is ₹144.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd is 0 and 1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd is ₹92.4 and ₹226.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd?

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.71%, 3 Years at 30.47%, 1 Year at 58.42%, 6 Month at 3.83%, 3 Month at -15.37% and 1 Month at -5.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.38 %
Institutions - 2.12 %
Public - 24.49 %

