163
(1.27%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:40:00 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend30 May 20242 Aug 2024-110Final
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2024 has approved the following items: 1.Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Schedule III Part A Para A(4) (a) of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors recommended dividend of Re. 1.00 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each being 10% subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

