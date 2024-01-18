|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Final
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2024 has approved the following items: 1.Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Schedule III Part A Para A(4) (a) of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors recommended dividend of Re. 1.00 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each being 10% subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.