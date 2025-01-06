Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.08
8.54
-2.16
4.33
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.61
-4.6
-5.89
Tax paid
0.86
-0.22
0.77
1.56
Working capital
12.62
-1.91
-1.75
-3.68
Other operating items
Operating
20.76
4.77
-7.74
-3.67
Capital expenditure
-32.65
-3.67
5.11
-22.88
Free cash flow
-11.88
1.1
-2.63
-26.55
Equity raised
175.7
169.65
174.17
185.3
Investing
0.73
7.14
-5.27
-2.99
Financing
-18.52
-1.73
-0.43
-26.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
146.03
176.16
165.84
129.59
