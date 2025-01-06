iifl-logo-icon 1
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

159.9
(-0.06%)
Jan 6, 2025

Bengal Tea & Fab FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.08

8.54

-2.16

4.33

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.61

-4.6

-5.89

Tax paid

0.86

-0.22

0.77

1.56

Working capital

12.62

-1.91

-1.75

-3.68

Other operating items

Operating

20.76

4.77

-7.74

-3.67

Capital expenditure

-32.65

-3.67

5.11

-22.88

Free cash flow

-11.88

1.1

-2.63

-26.55

Equity raised

175.7

169.65

174.17

185.3

Investing

0.73

7.14

-5.27

-2.99

Financing

-18.52

-1.73

-0.43

-26.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

146.03

176.16

165.84

129.59

