Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

163.95
(2.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:56:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

55.13

49.18

110.35

121.49

yoy growth (%)

12.09

-55.43

-9.16

-6.12

Raw materials

-14.2

-12.18

-41.48

-47.92

As % of sales

25.76

24.77

37.58

39.44

Employee costs

-19.08

-17.25

-26.02

-23.77

As % of sales

34.61

35.07

23.58

19.56

Other costs

-11.89

-9.62

-39.19

-38.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.57

19.57

35.51

31.5

Operating profit

9.94

10.11

3.65

11.52

OPM

18.04

20.57

3.31

9.48

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.61

-4.6

-5.89

Interest expense

-0.43

-0.51

-2.38

-2.79

Other income

1.36

0.55

1.15

1.49

Profit before tax

9.08

8.54

-2.16

4.33

Taxes

0.86

-0.22

0.77

1.56

Tax rate

9.53

-2.68

-35.62

36.17

Minorities and other

-21.69

-4.99

0.05

-10.91

Adj. profit

-11.74

3.31

-1.33

-5.01

Exceptional items

30.03

0

0

0

Net profit

18.28

3.31

-1.33

-5.01

yoy growth (%)

450.91

-347.72

-73.28

-13.64

NPM

33.16

6.74

-1.21

-4.12

