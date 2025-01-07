Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
55.13
49.18
110.35
121.49
yoy growth (%)
12.09
-55.43
-9.16
-6.12
Raw materials
-14.2
-12.18
-41.48
-47.92
As % of sales
25.76
24.77
37.58
39.44
Employee costs
-19.08
-17.25
-26.02
-23.77
As % of sales
34.61
35.07
23.58
19.56
Other costs
-11.89
-9.62
-39.19
-38.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.57
19.57
35.51
31.5
Operating profit
9.94
10.11
3.65
11.52
OPM
18.04
20.57
3.31
9.48
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.61
-4.6
-5.89
Interest expense
-0.43
-0.51
-2.38
-2.79
Other income
1.36
0.55
1.15
1.49
Profit before tax
9.08
8.54
-2.16
4.33
Taxes
0.86
-0.22
0.77
1.56
Tax rate
9.53
-2.68
-35.62
36.17
Minorities and other
-21.69
-4.99
0.05
-10.91
Adj. profit
-11.74
3.31
-1.33
-5.01
Exceptional items
30.03
0
0
0
Net profit
18.28
3.31
-1.33
-5.01
yoy growth (%)
450.91
-347.72
-73.28
-13.64
NPM
33.16
6.74
-1.21
-4.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.