Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2024 has approved the following items:1.The Audited Statement of Standalone Annual Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Audit Report dated 30th May, 2024 of M/s Jain & Co. , (FRN: 302023E) Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors, in respect of the audited standalone financial results and Declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) are enclosed herewith.2.Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Schedule III Part A Para A(4) (a) of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors recommended dividend of Re. 1.00 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each being 10% subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, attached please find the soft copy of the Annual Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024 together with the Notice dated 30th May, 2024 convening the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, the 9th day of August, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024) The 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Friday, the 9th day of August, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and all the matters pertaining to the Notice dated 30th May, 2024 were transacted. In this regard, please find the following: 1. Summary of proceedings of the 41st AGM under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 2. Details of the voting results on resolutions passed at the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company are enclosed pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, 3. The Report of the Scrutinizers dated 9th August, 2024 pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the relevant Rules is being enclosed. 4. Declaration of Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)